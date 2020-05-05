Raina Falcon Promoted to Vice President of HBO Max Publicity

Raina Falcon has been promoted to vice president of HBO Max Publicity. She’ll now oversee a team of publicists and spearhead the publicity effort for HBO Max’s originals, acquisitions and library content.

Falcon will report to Jori Arancio, executive vice president of communications for HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV.

“Raina is a dynamic leader, sharp tactical thinker and consensus builder,” Arancio said in a statement on Tuesday. “She never misses a beat and has a remarkable ability to instantly bring groups of people together, build trust, and foster collaboration, which are tantamount to the success of HBO Max, especially as we speed toward the launch of the platform during this unprecedented time.”

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead publicity efforts for HBO Max and the tremendously exciting slate of content,” Falcon said. “It is a privilege to be given the reins during such a momentous time at WarnerMedia Entertainment and I am so fortunate to work with my incredible, hardworking PR team and Jori Arancio, an energetic, strategic leader who knows how to move the needle.”

Falcon joined Turner Networks in 2017 as senior director of publicity. There, she oversaw the launches of “The Last O.G.,” “Miracle Workers” and All Elite Wrestling’s “AEW: Dynamite.” Prior to Turner, Falcon was senior director of talent and television at BWR Public Relations.

HBO Max is set to launch on May 27.