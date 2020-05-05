Raina Falcon Promoted to Vice President of HBO Max Publicity

WarnerMedia streaming service launches at the end of the month

| May 5, 2020 @ 10:00 AM Last Updated: May 5, 2020 @ 10:18 AM
Raina Falcon

Photo credit: HBO

Raina Falcon has been promoted to vice president of HBO Max Publicity. She’ll now oversee a team of publicists and spearhead the publicity effort for HBO Max’s originals, acquisitions and library content.

Falcon will report to Jori Arancio, executive vice president of communications for HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV.

“Raina is a dynamic leader, sharp tactical thinker and consensus builder,” Arancio said in a statement on Tuesday. “She never misses a beat and has a remarkable ability to instantly bring groups of people together, build trust, and foster collaboration, which are tantamount to the success of HBO Max, especially as we speed toward the launch of the platform during this unprecedented time.”

Also Read: Watch Trailers for HBO Max Launch Titles, Including Elmo's Late-Night Show, Anna Kendrick's 'Love Life' (Videos)

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead publicity efforts for HBO Max and the tremendously exciting slate of content,” Falcon said. “It is a privilege to be given the reins during such a momentous time at WarnerMedia Entertainment and I am so fortunate to work with my incredible, hardworking PR team and Jori Arancio, an energetic, strategic leader who knows how to move the needle.”

Falcon joined Turner Networks in 2017 as senior director of publicity. There, she oversaw the launches of “The Last O.G.,” “Miracle Workers” and All Elite Wrestling’s “AEW: Dynamite.” Prior to Turner, Falcon was senior director of talent and television at BWR Public Relations.

HBO Max is set to launch on May 27.

22 Family-Friendly Movies Available to Stream on HBO, From 'Shazam' to 'Lego Movie 2' (Photos)

  • 22 Family Movies to Stream on HBO Shazam Lego Movie 2
  • The Little Rascals
  • Teen Titans Go to the Movies
  • Little Regina Hall Issa Rae
  • Alpha and Omega The Great Wolf Games
  • Shazam Zachary Levi
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
  • Rio Jesse Eisenberg
  • The Mighty Ducks Reunion
  • Lego Movie 2
  • Happy Feet Two
  • Madagascar
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Babe
  • anastasia
  • Mr Poppers Penguins
  • Mr Magoo Leslie Nielsen
  • Mrs Doubtfire
  • puss in boots dreamworks animation
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
1 of 23

Throw on your favorite sweatpants and snuggle up on the couch to stream these beloved movies together as a family

Stuck at home and in need of something to watch that your whole family can enjoy together? Let TheWrap help by highlighting family friendly movies that are available to stream, right now, on HBO NOW and HBO GO. From animated films like "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," to superhero movies like "Shazam!," and classics like "The Mighty Ducks," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Big," there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy and plenty to keep kids distracted while parents are working from home.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE