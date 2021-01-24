Even with President Joe Biden now in office, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of the 2020 election, saying without evidence in an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” that voter fraud had been committed.

“Were there people who voted twice?” Paul asked host George Stephanopoulos. “Were there dead people who voted? Were there illegal aliens who voted? Yes, and we should get to the bottom of it.”

Stephanopoulos responded by saying that while instances of voter fraud have been found in every election, it has never been widespread enough to change the outcome of an election. “There were 86 challenges filed by President Trump and his allies in court. All were dismissed,” Stephanopoulos said. “All were dismissed. […] Can’t you just say the words: This election was not stolen?”

Pressed repeatedly by @GStephanopoulos, Sen. Rand Paul won’t say the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, calls for investigation of fraud, but doesn’t provide evidence. GS: “There are not two sides to this story. This has been looked at in every single state.” https://t.co/P6iz1jjwYE pic.twitter.com/GeWSYe0Bs0 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 24, 2021

When Paul sidestepped the question and argued that 75% of Republicans in a recent poll believe Congress should “look at election integrity,” Stephanopoulos pointed out that 75% of Republicans agree with you because they were fed a big lie by President Trump and his supporters who say the election was stolen.” Paul turned it around, accusing the host of calling Republicans liars.

“You’re forgetting who you are as a journalist if you think there’s only one side,” Paul said.