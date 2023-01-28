Randy Gonzalez, Father of TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dies at 35

Randy Gonzalez, who became famous with his son doing comedy skits and lip-syncing with his son on social media as Enkyboys, has died. He was 35.

The beloved father and TikTok sensation died last Wednesday in hospice care, according to Complex.com. In April 2022, Gonzalez made a five-minute video and told fans he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. Additionally, he said doctors told him he only had two or three years to live.

“Six months ago, I got diagnosed with stage four colon cancer,” Gonzalez said in the video. “I kept it to myself, and I felt like it was selfish because I didn’t want to tell everybody my business because it was personal. The doctor said I had two, three years to live, and he said with chemo, I have five years to live, and you know, I didn’t know how to take it. It was devastating.”

Gonzalez created a GoFundMe for his chemotherapy treatment, and it raised over $261,000 as of Saturday morning.

Enkyboys became a big hit on social media, starring Gonzalez and his 6-year-old son Brice. Their TikTok page has nearly 16 million followers and over 298 million likes.

Brice penned a heartfelt note about his father’s passing on Instagram.

“I wish I could hug you & give you a kiss one more time dad but I know you will be watching over me, mom and the girls,” Brice wrote. “Until I see you again dad. I promise to make you proud. I love you.”