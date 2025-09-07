ESPN’s Randy Moss Returns to ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ After Cancer Treatment | Video

ESPN analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss returned to “Sunday NFL Countdown” Sunday, 10 months after he stepped away to undergo treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Moss offered a “shout of love to my doctors” during the show’s broadcast.

“I remember seeing you guys on Super Bowl Sunday, and that was one of my goals, to get here,” he also said, “and now all my treatment is over, ringing the bell, now I’m back with the family, man.”

Sunday NFL Countdown starts with congratulating Randy Moss getting through his cancer treatments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nV5fvWbQZV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 7, 2025

“Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge,” ESPN said in a statement shared December 6. “He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

Moss revealed his diagnosis on December 13, 2024.