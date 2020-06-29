Randy Rainbow Lays Into Trump’s COVID-19 Response in New Song ‘Cover Your Freakin’ Face!’ (Video)

It’s set to the tune of “Put on a Happy Face”

| June 29, 2020 @ 9:35 PM

Amid yet more horrible news on the COVID-19 front, Randy Rainbow is back with a new song, this time channeling “Bye Bye Birdie” to skewer Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic.

Called “Cover Your Freakin’ Face!” the track is a parody of “Put on a Happy Face” from the hit 1958 musical. But instead of telling the listener to cheer up, he’s telling POTUS to stop screwing up the national response to coronavirus and also cover up his face — for both aesthetic and national health reasons.

The clip begins with Randy as a member of the White House press corps asking Trump questions pertaining to weird recent statements he’s made, but mainly focused on wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Randy then reveals he stopped at a store to bring Trump several mask options he could try out. After footage of Trump saying he won’t wear masks, the song begins.

Also Read: Anthony Fauci: 'You Have a Societal Responsibility' to Avoid Getting Infected With COVID-19

“You’re looking awful grouchy, cover your freakin’ face. Listen to Doctor Fauci, cover your freakin’ face,” the song begins. “Don’t wait around for herd immunity, you reckless thug. And what a golden opportunity to hide that mug.”

The song continues from there with a series of good reasons for people to wear masks, including “Think of your poor ailing nana, she’s counting on you.” Rainbow also notes that “maybe if we can’t see your mouth, you won’t say stupid s—.”

Watch the whole clip below. Meanwhile in completely unrelated news, as Los Angeles County tops 100,000 COVID-19 cases, authorities are once again asking people to stay home, and the beaches have been temporarily closed through the fourth of July holiday weekend. So please wear a mask and be safe, everyone.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
1 of 64

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE