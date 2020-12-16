You didn’t think Randy Rainbow was going to let Rudy Giuliani‘s disastrous runny hair dye display go unmocked, now did you?

For those waiting with bated breath for the comedian’s latest ridicule of Donald Trump’s inner circle, Rainbow lays it on pretty thick in his new lampoon, this one with a holiday twist: “Rudy the Leaky Lawyer,” set to the tune, of course, of “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer.”

“There are so many notable Rudolphs that we know — Maya, that reindeer and poor Valentino. But do you recall, the most bats— Rudy of all?” it begins.

Cue the chorus of harmonizing wigged Rainbows donning Santa-red capes with fuzzy white fringe around their edges.

“Rudolph the Leaky Lawyer, had a very slimy face. And to the law profession, he was, well, a big disgrace,” as the song goes. “Then one night two years ago, Donald called to say, ‘Rudy with your Rogained roots, help me hide my prostitutes.'” Ouch.

Oh, and it gets even better.

“Still each day for months on end, Donald texted, ‘Heeeeyyy… Rudy with your farts so free, let’s go screw democracy.'”

It looks like Trump’s loss of a second term as president isn’t going to slow down Rainbow’s roasting of anyone associated with him. Ah, the gift that keeps on giving.

Watch “Rudy the Leaky Lawyer” above, and if that leaves you craving for more Randy Rainbow, click here.