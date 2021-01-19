If you thought Randy Rainbow had enough restraint to resist giving Donald Trump and his presidency a proper send-off, well, you were wrong.

Rainbow released a hilarious new parody video on Tuesday, the very last day in the oval office for this disastrous one-term president, called “Seasons of Trump” — set to the tune of what else but the classic show tune “Seasons of Love” from the Broadway musical “Rent.”

“Two million, a hundred two thousand, four hundred minutes, with just one president so unhinged and unfit,” the song begins, sung by a chorus of Randys all in different silly costumes. “How do you measure four years of this s—?”

He’ll tell you: “In scandals, impeachments, in porn stars, in Scaramuccis, in rallies, in insurrections and flies.”

Cue a picture of one of the most joyous moments of Trump’s presidency — when a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate.

And, of course, instead of “How about love?” during the chorus, Randy belts out a resounding “How about Trump?… seasons of Trump,” complete with angelic harmonies.

And he doesn’t stop there.

“Two million, a hundred two thousand falsehoods he tweeted, basically 14,976 times he didn’t have a plan. 11,780 votes he said he needed, how do you measure four years with this orange garbage can?”

Here’s how: “In Spicers, in Conways, in Sanders, in McEnanies, in fake news, pee tapes, alternative facts. In one thousand four hundred sixty days, but who’s counting? Who could keep track of all the treacherous acts?”

So no matter what Trump or his supporters say tomorrow on Inauguration day — and whether Trump even bothers to show up, which is not forecasted — Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next President of the United States of America.

Here’s to four or more years — er, seasons — of Biden.

Watch Randy Rainbow’s glorious video above.