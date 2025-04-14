Randy Rainbow Begs Trump to ‘Quit Tanking the Economy Motherf–ker’ in New Sabrina Carpenter-Inspired Parody | Video

With the economy still in high flux thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs, it should perhaps not come as a surprise that Randy Rainbow is back, and making said tariffs the target of his latest parody video.

This time, he sings to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit “Please Please Please.” But, as always, Rainbow begins the video with a fake interview of Trump — though this time, the president gets a slight name change from “Donald Jessica Trump” to “Donald Jessica Marie Antoinette Trump.”

“You know what? Let’s start with a fun one,” Rainbow says on behalf of Fake News Channel. “How have you and the flaming clown car you call an administration been enjoying driving our country into a chaotic financial apocalypse?”

“So far it’s been OK,” a clip of Trump answers.

Rainbow then presses Trump on how the tariffs would actually help, noting that the semi-pause has only caused more confusion.

“I mean, I’m no expert, but won’t reduced import volumes and retaliatory measures potentially diminish your anticipated revenue, leaving hard-working everyday Americans stuck in a crossfire?” Rainbow asks.

But, as Trump starts to ramble his answer off, the music kicks in and Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” becomes “Fees, Fees, Fees.”

“Farmers are losing business, markets are all in flux,” Rainbow sings. “We’re spiraling toward recession, eggs are still 80 bucks. Plus, all of our allies hate us and you’re buying Tesla trucks. Girl, stop. Whatcha doin’ dummy?”

“Fees, fees, fees, don’t make us pay,” he continues as the chorus kicks in. “Please, please, please, don’t bring me to tears when I look at my 401(k). Taxes are one thing, a trade war’s another. Quit taking the economy, motherf–ker.”

You can watch Rainbow’s full performance in the video above.