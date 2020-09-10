Range Media Partners Taps Matt Graham to Lead Music Division

After launching earlier this month with a cavalcade of veteran agents as its co-founders, Range Media Partners has tapped Matt Graham to lead its music division of the management and brand firm, Range Media announced Thursday.

As is the new venture’s ethos that all of the managers share founding titles, he joins Range Media as a co-founding partner and Head of Music. Currently, Graham serves as founder and president of the Los Angeles-based music management company BRND MGMT, and his entire roster of music acts will follow him to the new company.

Those on the BRND MGMT roster include Midland, Wale, Nicky Romero, The Score, Hailey Whitters and other developing acts. With the touring industry shut down due to COVID-19, Graham has played a big role in pivoting the business model and getting opportunities for his clients in other corners of entertainment, including book deals, esports partnerships, guest acting roles and even a tequila brand for the country group Midland.

Also Read: Range Media Partners Management Company Co-Founded by Peter Micelli Launches After Agent Exodus

Graham joins a group that includes Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Lucinda Moorhead, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham.

Graham will be joined by BRND MGMT partner and general manager, Jack Minihan (formerly of Warner Music and The Creed Co.), who will serve as Range’s EVP of Music, as well as the rest of their existing team of managers: Jordan Dettmer, Stephanie Marks, and Alicia Mathews and associate Isaac Zepeda. Under Graham’s direction, they will acquire assets in records, publishing and content and represent artists across all music genres.

Prior to forming BRND MGMT, Graham was one of the initial members of Scooter Braun Projects, serving as senior manager. He has also served in the past as a music consultant to Awesomeness TV and Netflix. Graham previously worked with numerous other acts, including Jack Harlow, Andrew Watt, Jasmine Thompson and Cody Simpson.

Also Read: Quincy Jones, John Legend, Debra Lee to Serve as Honorary Chairs on Recording Academy's Black Music Collective

“In challenging times like these, artists need forward-thinking partners to help navigate the many ways in which to monetize their creativity and diversify their businesses,” Graham said in a statement. “This new ecosystem will allow our existing team and roster to take advantage of the vast resources available within a fully-integrated and full-service media company with the capacity to not only manage, but also to finance and create. I am honored and excited to launch Range Media Partners together with this remarkable group of friends and colleagues.”

“Matt is a leader within the music industry and has a strong reputation for his character, taste and work ethic. While watching him build his own management company, we were blown away by how he represented his clients in such a dynamic way, with a deep understanding of the music business, but also a real knack for film, TV and brand-building. He also happens to be one of the most thoughtful people we’ve ever worked with, which makes us feel lucky to be partnered with him,” Range co-founder, Jack Whigham said in a statement.

Range Media Partners is supported by a substantial minority investment led by Point72 Ventures, the early-stage venture capital firm founded by Steve Cohen, with participation from former New York Knicks Coach David Fizdale, former Microsoft CMO Mich Mathews-Spradlin, and Grubhub Founder and CEO Matt Maloney.