Ranjit Chowdhry, ‘The Office’ and ‘Prison Break’ Actor, Dies at 64

Ranjit Chowdhry, who appeared in two episodes of “The Office,” passed away earlier this week. He was 64.

Chowdhry died in India on April 15, according to the Time of India, after he traveled to the country several months ago. He planned to return to New York but was prevented from doing so because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local theatre personality Dolly Thakore told the Orissa Post that Chowdhry suffered a ruptured ulcer on April 14 and was taken to a local hospital. Thakore said Chowdhry died during surgery.

Chowdhry played telemarketer Vikram who was recruited by Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, to work at the Michael Scott Paper Company. He also appeared on shows like “Prison Break,” “Girls,” “Bored to Death” and “NYPD Blue.”

Director Sanjay Gupta paid his respects to Chowdhry on Twitter, writing, “RIP my friend Ranjit Chaudhury. Had the pleasure of working with you in KAANTE. Thank you for the joy you gave us through your performances. KHATTA MEETHA is my favourite. Keep smiling wherever you are.”