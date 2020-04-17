Ranjit Chowdhry, ‘The Office’ and ‘Prison Break’ Actor, Dies at 64

He fell ill while in India

| April 17, 2020 @ 7:32 PM
Ranjit Chowdhry

NBC

Ranjit Chowdhry, who appeared in two episodes of “The Office,” passed away earlier this week. He was 64.

Chowdhry died in India on April 15, according to the Time of India, after he traveled to the country several months ago. He planned to return to New York but was prevented from doing so because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local theatre personality Dolly Thakore told the Orissa Post that Chowdhry suffered a ruptured ulcer on April 14 and was taken to a local hospital. Thakore said Chowdhry died during surgery.

Also Read: Brian Dennehy, Tony and Golden Globe Winning Actor, Dies at 81

Chowdhry played telemarketer Vikram who was recruited by Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, to work at the Michael Scott Paper Company. He also appeared on shows like “Prison Break,” “Girls,” “Bored to Death” and “NYPD Blue.”

Director Sanjay Gupta paid his respects to Chowdhry on Twitter, writing, “RIP my friend Ranjit Chaudhury. Had the pleasure of working with you in KAANTE.  Thank you for the joy you gave us through your performances. KHATTA MEETHA is my favourite. Keep smiling wherever you are.”

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
1 of 49

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE