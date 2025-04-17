Netflix’s ‘Ransom Canyon’ Wasn’t Filmed Where You Think

“Ransom Canyon” is now streaming on Netflix, taking fans to Texas for their next contemporary Western. But was “Ransom Canyon” actually filmed in Texas?

Starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, the new series is created, written, and executive produced by April Blair. It centers on a small town as three ranching families collide, disagreeing over who should have control of the land.

Some want to sell to the major corporation that’s come to town, and others won’t even think about it. And of course, surrounding all that are several love stories, which lead to a whole lot of secrets.

That town, giving the show its name, is Ransom Canyon, and indeed, it is a real place in Texas. But no, the show didn’t film there. Though the series features gorgeous scenery and landscapes, it was actually filmed in another state entirely.

In actuality, “Ransom Canyon” was filmed in New Mexico — specifically Albuquerque, according to the series credits.

Minka Kelly in “Ransom Canyon.” (Netflix)

Ironically, Kelly herself actually grew up in Albuquerque, and told Netflix’s Tudum that she was actually “afraid to go back.”

“I’ve never had to shoot in Albuquerque until this show. I was afraid to go back because I hadn’t really been there since my childhood, which wasn’t the best,” she said. “Going back in this way just took away the boogeyman.”

“There were places I visited from my childhood that I would think, ‘Man, if the Minka at that time would have ever imagined I’d be back here shooting this show, I never would have believed it.’ It was really beautiful and there’s something divine about it,” she added.

“Ransom Canyon” is now streaming on Netflix.