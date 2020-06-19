Rapper Hurricane Chris Charged With Murder

“A Bay Bay” singer arrested Friday in Lousiana, according to KSLA 12 News

| June 19, 2020 @ 11:07 AM Last Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 12:02 PM
Hurricane Chris (Christopher Dooley)

Rapper Hurricane Chris has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder Friday after a shooting that left one man dead Shreveport, Louisiana, according to local news outlet KSLA News 12.

The 31-year-old “A Bay Bay” singer, whose real name is Christopher Jerrod Dooley Jr., shot a man outside of a gas station shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, investigators told KLSA, which was first to break the news Friday.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Also Read: Danny Masterson Accusers Respond to Actor's Rape Charges: 'We Are Confident That the Truth Will Be Known'

The report also said that Dooley claimed the shooting was in self-defense and that the victim was trying to steal his car, but that video footage led investigators to believe otherwise. The car was also discovered to have been stolen from Texas despite Dooley’s claim that it was his, resulting in a charge of possession of stolen property.

Shreveport police did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Friday.

The rapper’s latest album, “King Cane,” was released in 2017. His best known song, “A Bay Bay,” was released in 2007 on the album “51/50 Ratchet.” He’s also known for his song “Halle Berry (She Fine).” His most recent release is the 2019 single “How I Feel.”

NBC6 News reporter Jade Jackson shared a photo of Dooley’s arrest record on Twitter Friday.

