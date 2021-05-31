Rapper Lil Loaded Dies at 20

Lil Loaded, the popular Dallas rapper behind tracks like “6locc 6a6y” and “Gang Unit,” has reportedly died at 20-years-old.

Ashkan Mehryari, an attorney for the rapper whose real name is Dashawn Maurice Robertson, confirmed the news to XXL Monday afternoon, “Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today.”

The cause of death was unclear.

The news arrives months after Robertson was found guilty of fatally shooting his friend, 18-year-old Khalil Walker, last year. According to reporting by The Dallas Morning News, law enforcement was called to Roberton’s southwest Dallas home on October 25. By the time they arrived, Walker, who’d been shot in the torso with a rifle, had already been taken to a local hospital where he’d later die from his injuries.

Robertson was arrested on one murder charge then indicted on a lesser charge, one count of manslaughter, in March. Mehryari held that Robertson and Walker were best friends and that the shooting was an accident.

Lil Loaded found viral fame with 2019’s “6locc 6a6y.” The track’s accompanying video has garnered over 28 million YouTube views. His follow-up single, “Gang Unit,” was an even bigger hit with over 39 million YouTube views. In December of 2019, he released his debut project, “6locc 6a6y.” His most recent album, “CRIPTAPE” was released in December 2020.