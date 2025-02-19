‘Shark Tank’ Star Rashaun Williams Pledges 4 Years of His Salary to Alma Mater: ‘A Return on Her Investment!’

Rashaun Williams, a venture capitalist and frequent “Shark Tank” guest star, has pledged to donate his salary for the next four years to his alma mater, Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

“One thing Morehouse gave me that no one else has been able to give me in my entire life is that stability. For four years, Morehouse poured into me, and in return, I would like to donate my entire salary for the next four years back to Morehouse,” Williams said Saturday at the college’s 37th Annual “A Candle in the Dark” Gala, where he received the Bennie Trailblazer Award.

Williams shared a clip from his acceptance speech to Instagram, where, after noting the event raised a record $6.8 million for the university, he wrote, “For the school that took me in when I needed a home, self esteem, education, brotherhood, mentors, hope and community, I hope to one day be able to give her a return on her investment!”

Morehouse, one of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) was founded in 1867. Famous graduates from the school include slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Oscar-winning “Do the Right Thing” filmmaker Spike Lee.

Williams co-founded the venture capital fund Queensbridge Venture Partners in 2014, 13 years after he graduated from Morehouse. He is also a part-owner of the Atlanta Falcons.

The same year he graduated from college, he founded the Kemet Institute. The organization provides free financial education to underserved communities.

In 2023, Williams founded Antimatter Business Partners to teach athletes and entertainers how to operate their own private equity family offices. He is also a board member of The Atlanta Opera.