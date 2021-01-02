Cast of ‘Ratatouille the Musical': Who Is Playing Whom (Photos)

What began as a "hey, kids, let's put on a show!" by some ambitious TikTok users grew into a million-dollar fundraiser, kicking off 2021 with some much-needed cheer. Yes, "Ratatouille the Musical"
made us all forget about the headache-inducing year that passed and put a smile on our faces (even if for only a few minutes). Here's a look at the stellar cast of the virtual concert and the animated counterparts they played in the 2007 Pixar film.
Tituss Burgess as Remy, an average rat with very big dreams of becoming a chef. Patton Oswald voiced him in the film.
Wayne Brady as Django, the leader of the rat colony and father of Remy and Emile. Brian Dennehy voiced him in the film.
Adam Lambert as Emile, a friendly, chubby lover of food, who swallows it whole. Peter Sohn voiced him in the film.
Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini, a young man who failed as a cook and is as kindhearted as he is clumsy. Lou Romano voiced him in the film.
Ashley Park as Colette Tatou, the only female in the male-dominated world of fine cuisine, which has made her tough and assertive. Janeane Garofalo voiced her in the film.
Andre de Shields as Anton Ego, an arrogant, prickly food critic, who is passionate about food and whose reviews have ruined restaurants. Peter O'Toole voiced him in the film.
Kevin Chamberlin as Auguste Gusteau, one of the world's best chefs and the founder of a five-star restaurant. Brad Garrett voiced him in the film.
Mary Testa as Chef Skinner, who hats rats and treats them with nothing but malice. The character was played by Ian Holm in the film.
Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, an old woman who quickly learns that her home is infested with rats.