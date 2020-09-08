Sarah Paulson’s Bedside Manner Leaves Something to Be Desired in New ‘Ratched’ Trailer (Video)

Sarah Paulson’s nurse Mildred Ratched is here to show you some mercy — in her own special way, that is — in a new trailer for “Ratched,” Ryan Murphy’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel series at Netflix.

In the video, which you can view here and in the video above, we’re introduced to a Nurse Ratched we’ve never seen before, a version of the iconic character before she became that iconic character. She is a kind but peculiar nurse who wants to show mercy, but seems to have a hard time sorting out what is right and wrong to do as a medical professional amongst both her colleagues and her patients — though she firmly believes “there are rights and there are wrongs.”

Mildred’s bedside manner leaves something to be desired, but it appears there could be some deep-seated reason for that particular flaw.

Here’s the official description for “Ratched,” which launches Sept. 18:

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, “Ratched” is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Along with Paulson as Mildred Ratched, the series stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Brandon Flynn as Henry Osgood, Annie Starke as Lily Cartwright and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

“Ratched,” which has already received a two-season order at Netflix, was inspired by the character of Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” and was created by Evan Romansky. Executive producers include Murphy, Ian Brennan, Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.

The drama is produced by Netflix and Touchstone Television.

“Ratched” premieres Sept. 18 on Netflix.