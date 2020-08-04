Sarah Paulson Starts Out as a Pleasant – but Peculiar – Nurse in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Ratched’ Trailer (Video)

Do you want to have fun, fun, fun? Good, because Netflix dropped the trailer for “Ratched,” Ryan Murphy’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel series, Tuesday. And let’s just say while a young Nurse Ratched (played by Sarah Paulson) is a perfectly pleasant person, she’s also, uh, pretty peculiar.

The trailer, which you can watch here and via the video above, begins with Mildred Ratched lecturing a gas station attendant about asking her a “personal” question and his very dirty fingernails, on her way to her new job at a psychiatric hospital. There, Mildred’s origin story begins to unfold as she goes from a nurse with a strange, but kind bedside manner, to a healthcare worker who appears to be going a little cuckoo.

Here’s Netflix’s official description for “Ratched,” which launches Sept. 18:

Also Read: Ryan Murphy's 'Ratched' Sets Premiere Date - Get Your First Look Here (Photos)

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan,”Ratched” is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

The drama stars Paulson as Mildred Ratched, Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells, Brandon Flynn as Henry Osgood and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

Also Read: Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Created by Evan Romansky, “Ratched” is inspired by the character of Nurse Ratched from “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.” Executive producers include Murphy, Ian Brennan, Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.

“Ratched” launches Sept. 18 on Netflix.