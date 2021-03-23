Fox’s “America’s Most Wanted” revival ticks up slightly in Week 2

CBS crushed “The Voice” and “Idol” — and the rest of primetime — with the LSU Tigers-Michigan Wolverines March Madness game from 8-9:30 p.m., which was immediately followed by a game between the USC Trojans and the Kansas Jayhawks.

NBC’s “The Voice” and ABC’s “American Idol” had some stiff competition in Monday primetime when the singing competitions went up against not just each other, but also the NCAA Tournament on CBS.

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament began over the weekend, giving CBS an edge in Sunday night ratings as well, thanks to an afternoon block of games that lead right into some very rerun-heavy primetime programming.

Elsewhere, Fox’s revival of “America’s Most Wanted” rose ever so slightly in ratings from its week-ago premiere.

CBS was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those numbers were put up by the LSU-Michigan game and the USC vs. Kansas showdown, which filled primetime.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and in viewers with 4.9 million. From 8-10, “The Voice” earned a 0.8/5 and 5.9 million viewers. At 10, “Debris” received a 0.4/3 and 2.8 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 4.6 million. “American Idol” from 8-10 put up a 0.7/5 and 4.8 million viewers. “The Good Doctor” at 10 posted a 0.5/4 and 4.2 million viewers.

Fox and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. Fox was fourth in viewers with 2.2 million and Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.

For Fox, following an encore episode of “9-1-1,” the second week of the “America’s Most Wanted” revival had a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers, rising slightly in the demo from its premiere last Monday.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 951,000. At 8, a new installment of “Bulletproof” got a 0.1/1 and 529,000 viewers. The drama was followed by a rerun of “Black Lightning.”

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 411,000.