INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 22: Cameron Thomas #24 of the LSU Tigers drives to the basket against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the NCAA Basketball Tournament second round at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Ratings: CBS Dunks on ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol’ With More March Madness

by | March 23, 2021 @ 8:57 AM

Fox’s “America’s Most Wanted” revival ticks up slightly in Week 2

NBC’s “The Voice” and ABC’s “American Idol” had some stiff competition in Monday primetime when the singing competitions went up against not just each other, but also the NCAA Tournament on CBS.

CBS crushed “The Voice” and “Idol” — and the rest of primetime — with the LSU Tigers-Michigan Wolverines March Madness game from 8-9:30 p.m., which was immediately followed by a game between the USC Trojans and the Kansas Jayhawks.

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

