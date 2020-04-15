Ratings: ‘New Amsterdam’ Ends Sophomore Run With a Season High in Viewers
CBS wins Tuesday in both demo and total viewers as “FBI: Most Wanted” draws its second-best audience
Tim Baysinger | April 15, 2020 @ 9:22 AM
Last Updated: April 15, 2020 @ 9:54 AM
NBC’s sophomore medical drama “New Amsterdam” returned from a month off to air its earlier-than-anticipated season finale on Tuesday, drawing the series’ best viewership of the season.
“New Amsterdam,” which swapped out an earlier-planned pandemic-themed episode, drew 5.93 million viewers and a 1.0 rating the all-important adults 18-49 demographic. The 1.0 rating tied its best demo performance of the season as well.
CBS won out in both demo and total viewers on Tuesday with an overall 1.0 rating and 9.81 million total viewers.
“FBI: Most Wanted” posted its second-best viewership of its debut season with back-to-back episodes. At 9 p.m., the Dick Wolf “FBI”-spinoff drew a 0.9 rating and 8.98 million viewers, following up with a 0.8 and 7.27 million in its usual 10 p.m. timeslot. “NCIS” ended its season with a 1.2 rating and 13.18 million viewers.
NBC finished in second in both metrics with an 0.8 and 4.87 million viewers. “Ellen’s Game of Games” posted a 1.0 rating and 4.97 million viewers, while an NBC News special on the coronavirus pandemic drew a 0.6 rating and 3.72 million viewers at 10 p.m.
ABC and Fox split for third in the demo with a 0.6 rating each, with ABC coming out ahead in total viewers (3.14 million to 2.65 million). “The Conners” drew a 1.0 rating and just under 6 million viewers, while “Bless This Mess” had a 0.6 rating and 3.55 million. “Mixed-ish” garnered a 0.5 and 2.56 million and “Black-ish” posted a 0.5 and 2.29 million. At 10 p.m., “For Life” got a 0.5 rating and 2.21 million viewers.
Fox aired only a new “Empire” which drew a 0.7 rating and 2.7 million viewers.
Univision (0.5) edged Telemundo (0.4) for fifth. The CW trailed with a 0.1.
16 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Broke' to 'Listen to Your Heart' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot and ABC's "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 16 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 15 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 14 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 13 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 12 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 11 Show: "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.97 million
ABC
Rank: 10 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 9 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "Council of Dads" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "Broke" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.19 million
CBS
Two spinoffs started off strong — two did not
