Ratings: The Rock’s ‘Titan Games’ Grows From Memorial Day Return

ABC’s “The Baker and The Beauty” finale whips up decent numbers

| June 2, 2020 @ 8:30 AM Last Updated: June 2, 2020 @ 9:07 AM

Steve Dietl/NBC

The Rock just cooked up a better Week 2 than Week 1 in the Season 2 Nielsen ratings for his “Titan Games.” To be fair (and clear), the Dwayne Johnson-hosted NBC competition series premiered its second season on Memorial Day.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.63 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “Titan Games” drew a 0.8/5 and 4.2 million viewers. “The Wall” at 9 p.m. had a 0.8/4 and 4 million viewers. “Songland” at 10 p.m. got a 0.6/3 and 2.7 million viewers.

ABC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.6/3. ABC was third in total viewers with 3.58 million, Fox was fourth with 2.9 million.

For ABC, following a rerun, the first hour of “The Baker and The Beauty” finale at 9 p.m. had a 0.6/3 and 3 million viewers. At 10 p.m., the second hour got a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers.

Fox aired repeats.

CBS and Univision was fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.61 million, airing all reruns. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.7 million.

Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Telemundo had a 2 share, The CW got a 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers with 967,000, The CW was seventh with 954,000.

For The CW, an “Iconic: TLC” special at 8 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 1.1 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Roswell, New Mexico” got a 0.2/1 and 858,000 viewers.

