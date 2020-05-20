NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following an hour recapping Season 18 of “The Voice,” the actual two-hour finale starting at 9 p.m. posted a 0.9/5 and 7.4 million viewers.
Fox was second in ratings with a 0.7 and third in viewers with 3.1 million. At 8, a “Masked Singer” recap, coded as a special, drew a 0.9 and 4.2 million viewers. An actual repeat followed.
Univision was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fifth in viewers with 1.8 million.
CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and second in viewers with 5.6 million, airing all reruns.
ABC, Telemundo and The CW tied for fifth, each with a 0.3 rating. ABC and Telemundo had 2 shares, The CW had a 1. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.2 million, The CW was sixth with 1 million and Telemundo was seventh with 945,000.
For ABC, an aftershow (of sorts) for “The Last Dance” at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 2.6 million viewers. At 9, a two-hour special “The Story of Soaps” managed a 0.3/2 and 2 million viewers.
For The CW, “Stargirl” at 8 received a 0.3/2 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” had a 0.2/1 and 803,000 viewers.
“Stargirl” was was The CW’s most-watched series debut since “Batwoman” last fall.
