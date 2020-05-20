Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Finale Falls to New Low in Key Demo, ‘Stargirl’ TV Debut Does Decent for The CW

ABC specials knots network in last-place tie with The CW and Telemundo

| May 20, 2020 @ 8:44 AM Last Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 9:25 AM
the voice stargirl premiere

NBC/The CW

“The Voice” season finale hit a low note among adults 18-49 last night, when The CW’s “Stargirl” put up decent numbers (for The CW) in its broadcast television debut.

As for “Stargirl,” those episodes premiere on streaming service DC Universe one day before The CW gets to airs them.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following an hour recapping Season 18 of “The Voice,” the actual two-hour finale starting at 9 p.m. posted a 0.9/5 and 7.4 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.7 and third in viewers with 3.1 million. At 8, a “Masked Singer” recap, coded as a special, drew a 0.9 and 4.2 million viewers. An actual repeat followed.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fifth in viewers with 1.8 million.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and second in viewers with 5.6 million, airing all reruns.

ABC, Telemundo and The CW tied for fifth, each with a 0.3 rating. ABC and Telemundo had 2 shares, The CW had a 1. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.2 million, The CW was sixth with 1 million and Telemundo was seventh with 945,000.

For ABC, an aftershow (of sorts) for “The Last Dance” at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 2.6 million viewers. At 9, a two-hour special “The Story of Soaps” managed a 0.3/2 and 2 million viewers.

For The CW, “Stargirl” at 8 received a 0.3/2 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” had a 0.2/1 and 803,000 viewers.

“Stargirl” was was The CW’s most-watched series debut since “Batwoman” last fall.

