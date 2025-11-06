Raven-Symoné Separates Bill Cosby’s Work From His ‘Horrific’ Misdeeds, Says He ‘Changed Television’ | Video

Raven-Symoné explained that she has separated Bill Cosby’s work from his infamous misdeeds, defending the comedian “changed television” with his sitcom.

While talking to Jamie Kennedy on the “Hate to Break It to Ya” podcast, “The Cosby Show” alum was asked about her former boss and how she felt in the wake of his “horrific” misdeeds coming to light. She explained that she had to separate what he did personally with the impact he had on television.

“Separate the creator from the creation,” Symoné said. “And that’s just were I live. You have to because the creation changed America. Changed television.”

She continued: “He also has been accused of some horrific things. And that does not excuse – but that’s his personal [situation]. So personally, keep that there, and then business-wise know what he did there as well, and like you said, both can live.”

Symoné starred alongside Cosby on “The Cosby Show” from 1989 until the series wrapped in 1992. She played Olivia Kendall on the show.

Back in 2018, Cosby became one of the most high profile cases of the #MeToo movement when he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand, at his home in 2004. Since then more than 60 other women have come forward accusing Cosby of sexual assault.

He was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison but the conviction was overturned in 2021 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who arrested Cosby in 2015, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby with any crimes when the comedian agreed to give potentially incriminating testimony in Constand’s civil case.