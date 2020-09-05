“Justice League” actor Ray Fisher disputed a claim by Warner Bros. that he has refused to cooperate with the investigation into possible misconduct during filming and called the investigation’s independence into question.

Fisher, who played Cyborg in the 2017 film, publicly accused director Joss Whedon, of “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior on set in July. He also said that behavior was enabled by then-DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns, and by Jon Berg, former co-president of production at WB. (Both have left the company since the film was released.)

Warner Bros. launched an independent investigation in mid-August, a move Fisher initially celebrated. But on Friday, Fisher accused DC Films president Walter Hamada of attempting to interfere with the investigation on Johns’ behalf. And in a statement later in the evening, Warner Bros. denied the accusation against Hamada and said that Fisher had never actually accused anyone of “actionable conduct,” and also that he has refused to speak to the investigator despite multiple attempts to reach him.

In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, Fisher described WB’s statement as a “desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me” and said that he “met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th.” In the tweet, Fisher embedded what he says is a screenshot of an email he sent to both his personal team and SAG-AFTRA about that conversation. In the email, Fisher said the investigator had been “put on the case by Warner Bros. Pictures, not Warner Media. His findings will go directly and solely to Warner Bros. Pictures legal.”

Fisher also accused the unnamed investigator of including a witness who had not been cleared in advance. “I told him I needed to have a rep on the line as security for myself,” Fisher wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Fisher said he “made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses.” It’s unclear to what he is referring to, however. His only statement on social media on Aug. 21 concerned the trailer for the upcoming “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League.”

Warner Bros. representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. See Fisher’s statements below:

It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge. A>E 2/2 pic.twitter.com/OcOmcVZtub — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020