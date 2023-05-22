Ray Stevenson may have been best known for his roles in “Punisher: War Zone” and “Rome,” but it was his involvement in the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka” that had him excited.

The 58-year-old actor died on Sunday in Italy of undisclosed causes.

Back in April at Star Wars Celebration, he shared with TheWrap his physical conditioning to play Baylan Skoll, a Force user who wields an orange lightsaber. The “Ahsoka” trailer shows Baylan dueling with Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) as well as taking on Rebel Forces.

When asked about when he became one with his character physically, the Irish actor replied: “I like to think that characters have a center of gravity. Some are lower, so they’re more rooted. Others have a higher center of gravity; they’re more nimble.”

“[As an actor] You’re working that out initially, and you’re working the faces,” he continued. “There’s a point where your center of gravity comes through. So the fighting style comes through your stance. I would call [Baylan] a kind of stoic lethality.”

Stevenson also told TheWrap about holding a lightsaber for the very first time.

“The first time was a costume camera test,” he recalled. “We’re all very nervous and standing in the costume. Somebody hands me the lightsaber, and then some guy turns it on. And, of course, you make the noise ‘vvvrrrrmm vvvrrrrmm’ because you can’t help it.”

“And then the beauty of it is that when you do the training and you get on the set and your fighting with Ahsoka — and she’s got two and they’re flashing everywhere — and then you pinch yourself. And you go ‘I’m actually doing this. If you’re gonna give me a lightsaber, I’m gonna use it.”

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) are introduced during the “Ahsoka” panel at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023 (Lawrence Yee/TheWrap)

Stevenson previously lent his voice talents as Gar Saxon in several episodes of “Star Wars: Rebels” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” The live-action “Ahsoka” is scheduled for an August release.

As previously mentioned, Stevenson played Frank Castle in “Punisher: War Zone.” He also appeared as Volstagg in two “Thor” movies, and Governor Buxton in the critically acclaimed “RRR.”

On the small screen, he had memorable roles in “Rome,” “Black Sails,” “Reef Break” and “Vikings.”

Check out Ray Stevenson wield his lightsaber as Baylan Skoll in the “Ahsoka” trailer below: