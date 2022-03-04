The “Quantum Leap” sequel series has tapped Raymond Lee as the lead for the reboot of the beloved 1980s sci-fi series, NBC confirmed to TheWrap on Friday.

He will play Dr. Ben Seong, a “spiritual successor” to Scott Bakula’s beloved time traveler, Dr. Sam Beckett. Per NBC, the character is “both a scientist and man of faith. He’s a world-renowned physicist working on a time travel project known as Quantum Leap.”

The new series is set three decades after the original series. Here’s the logline for the new “Quantum Leap” pilot: “It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.”

Lee currently stars on AMC’s “Kevin Can F**k Himself.” He was also a series regular on Alan Ball’s HBO series “Here and Now.” Recurring roles include the HBO Max series “Made for Love,” Fox’s “Prodigal Son,” Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle” and ABC’s “Scandal.”

The hour-long pilot is from “La Brea” executive producers Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, “Blindspot” creator Martin Gero, and “Quantum Leap” creator Don Bellisario and co-narrator Deborah Pratt.

