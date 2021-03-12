The Razzie Awards nominations for 2020 are here, recognizing the worst movies in a year that the Razzies acknowledge “sucked big time.” Robert Downey Jr. in “Dolittle” and Mike Lindell (aka the MyPillow guy) both landed Worst Actor nominations.

Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle” led all movies with six nominations, including Worst Picture. Lindell picked up a nod for his election conspiracy film “Absolute Proof,” which OANN aired — but only with a disclaimer that the details in the movie should be taken as opinions, not facts.

“Dolittle” was tied for the most nominations with the mafia film “365 Days,” which was also nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Michele Morrone) and Worst Actress (Anna-Maria Sieklucka).

Some other low lights of the Razzie nominations include perennial contender Adam Sandler, who was nominated for Worst Actor for “Hubie Halloween” and Worst Screen Combo for himself and “His Grating Simpleton Voice.”

Though Sia’s film “Music” was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical, the Razzies decided to nominate it for Worst Picture as well as Worst Actress for Kate Hudson. Also nominated for Worst Picture were Lindell’s “Absolute Proof” and the horror remake “Fantasy Island.”

Other potential Oscar contenders who scored nominations include Glenn Close in “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” For “Borat,” Rudy Giuliani was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo alongside Maria Bakalova.

Prizes for the 41st annual Razzie Awards will be handed out the night before the Oscars, on Saturday, April 24. Last year, Tom Hooper’s “Cats” swept the field with six awards, including Worst Picture.

Check out the full list of Razzie nominees below:

WORST PICTURE

“365 Days”

“Absolute Proof”

“Dolittle”

“Fantasy Island”

“Music”

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film

Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – “Borat Subsequent Movie-Film”

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL