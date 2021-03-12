The Razzie Awards nominations for 2020 are here, recognizing the worst movies in a year that the Razzies acknowledge “sucked big time.” Robert Downey Jr. in “Dolittle” and Mike Lindell (aka the MyPillow guy) both landed Worst Actor nominations.
Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle” led all movies with six nominations, including Worst Picture. Lindell picked up a nod for his election conspiracy film “Absolute Proof,” which OANN aired — but only with a disclaimer that the details in the movie should be taken as opinions, not facts.
“Dolittle” was tied for the most nominations with the mafia film “365 Days,” which was also nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Michele Morrone) and Worst Actress (Anna-Maria Sieklucka).
Also Read: Razzie Awards: Every Worst Picture 'Winner,' From 'Can't Stop the Music' to 'Cats' (Photos)
Some other low lights of the Razzie nominations include perennial contender Adam Sandler, who was nominated for Worst Actor for “Hubie Halloween” and Worst Screen Combo for himself and “His Grating Simpleton Voice.”
Though Sia’s film “Music” was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical, the Razzies decided to nominate it for Worst Picture as well as Worst Actress for Kate Hudson. Also nominated for Worst Picture were Lindell’s “Absolute Proof” and the horror remake “Fantasy Island.”
Other potential Oscar contenders who scored nominations include Glenn Close in “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” For “Borat,” Rudy Giuliani was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo alongside Maria Bakalova.
Also Read: Maria Bakalova on Her 'Completely Insane' Journey From Bulgaria to 'Borat'
Prizes for the 41st annual Razzie Awards will be handed out the night before the Oscars, on Saturday, April 24. Last year, Tom Hooper’s “Cats” swept the field with six awards, including Worst Picture.
Check out the full list of Razzie nominees below:
WORST PICTURE
- “365 Days”
- “Absolute Proof”
- “Dolittle”
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Music”
WORST ACTOR
- Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle
- Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
- Michele Morrone – 365 Days
- Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
- David Spade – The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
- Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
- Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
- Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
- Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
- Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
- Maddie Ziegler – Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
- Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
- Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector
- Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask
- Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
- Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – “Borat Subsequent Movie-Film”
- Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle
- Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
- Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
- Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
- Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies
- Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
- Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
- Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
- Sia – Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
- 365 Days
- All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
- 365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
- Dolittle (Remake)
- Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
- Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)