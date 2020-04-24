Movie theaters around the country are closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. VIP Cinemas

Getty Images

Re-Opening Movie Theaters Is Not as Easy as Politicians Make it Sound | Podcast

by | April 24, 2020 @ 3:01 PM

Simply announcing they can open does not mean they can do so in a timely fashion

Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced this week his intention to open movie theaters on April 27. But he cannot just snap his fingers and make it happen — there are a lot of moving parts involved and a lot needs to be done before this can happen.

On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt were joined by TheWrap’s movie reporters, Jeremy Fuster and Trey Williams, to go over what it would take for movie theaters to be able to re-open.

“It still isn’t exactly clear how many theaters are going to take this option to open, but even if they wanted to open as soon as possible, it’s really not feasible for any movie theater to open next week,” Fuster explained. “There are a lot of hurdles that still have to be overcome. Among them, they would have to re-train all their employees to operate under strict social distancing protocols, like separating seats and maybe entire rows … There will be deep cleaning practice, every single auditorium, and probably the bathrooms and public spaces, too … So even if they were to bring back their employees that were furloughed when the lockout started, there’s still a significant amount of training that would have to be done there.”

You can watch the video above and listen to the full podcast in the embed below.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple | Spotify | Art 19 | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
1 of 59

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Daniel Goldblatt

Assistant Managing Editor • Twitter: @DanielGoldblatt

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

ABC Isn’t Gonna Party Like It’s 1999 With These ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Ratings
Netflix

Everything Is Coming Up Roses for Netflix – But Can It Last? | Podcast

‘No Filter’ Author Sarah Frier on the Unexpected Rise of Instagram and Persistent Rivalry With Facebook | Video

How ESPN and NFL Network Teamed Up to Remotely Broadcast the NFL Draft

A Day After Praising Georgia Gov Brian Kemp, Trump Says He Disagrees With Plan to Reopen State
coronavirus hollywood

Studios and Guilds in Talks on How to Safely Resume Filming After Lockdown
True History of the Kelly Gang Cast and Director

How ‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ Filmmaker Directed His Wife in a Sex Scene With Charlie Hunnam | Video

Quibi Leaps to 2.7 Million Downloads in First 2 Weeks

‘As Good As It Gets': Why Netflix’s Coronavirus Boom Might Only Be Temporary

Many Movie Theaters Won’t ‘Feasibly’ Be Able to Reopen When Early States Want, NATO Says

Podcast Network Wondery Walks Back $10 Million Offer of Free Ads to Small Businesses
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE