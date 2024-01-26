Caroline Manzo Accuses ‘Real Housewives’ Costar Brandi Glanville of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit vs. Bravo, Warner Bros and Others

The filing, which also names NBC Universal, alleges the incident took place during filming of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”

Caroline Manzo sued Bravo, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Peacock and more Friday, accusing her “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” costar Brandi Glanville of sexual assault during the filming of the unaired season in Morocco.

Manzo, a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum, claimed that Glanville forcibly kissed her on a couch and later “forcibly fondled Manzo’s vagina and breasts” in a bathroom.

Filed in state court in New York, the suit names Bravo, Warner Bros. and its division Shed Media, as well as NBCUniversal and its entities. 

“Defendants, including Bravo, regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol to cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings. Plaintiff Caroline Manzo is a victim of those harmful actions,” the first page of the lawsuit reads. “This lawsuit seeks to hold Defendants accountable for their unlawful conduct and hopefully discourage Defendants from continuing to sacrifice their cast members’ safety for their own ratings and profits.” 

Glanville is not named a defendant in the suit, and the documents outline that those named as defendants “encouraged Ms. Glanville to become drunk on set so that she would be more likely to commit outrageous and harassing acts” to boost the show’s ratings.

Glanville took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to also accuse the networks and producers behind the show of encouraging imbibing alcohol so that lost faculties lead to bad behavior.

“And even though I may like some of these producers, I’m not taking them off for them and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Glanville tweeted in December. “It’s time to fight back. The truth always comes out.”

More of Glanville’s tweets are included in the lawsuit.

TheWrap has reached out to Manzo’s lawyers for further comment.

