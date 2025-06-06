‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Brit Eady Sues Bravo for $20 Million Over Explicit Photo Scandal

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Brit Eady has sued Bravo, Truly Original, NBCUniversal, Endemol Shine (North America) and an unidentified person for $20 million over a sexual photo scandal involving her former co-star Kenya Moore.

Per the lawsuit, filed Thursday in New York State Supreme Court and obtained by TheWrap, the parties are accused of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false light, respondeat superior, sexual harassment and hostile work environment. The issue involves an incident that took place during the production and airing of “RHOA” episode, which aired on April 6, 2025.

The alleged incident took place at Moore’s launch party for her Kenya Moore Hair Spa. During the event, Moore presented images of a woman, who at the time was said to be Eady, performing sexual acts, including oral sex. Several dozen guests were present at the time. Subsequently, Moore was suspended from filming for the rest of the season following an internal investigation into the matter.

Eady’s team claims she is not the woman in the photo, and that the incident itself is an act of harassment and defamation.

“One of the show’s cast members willfully, intentionally, recklessly, and/or with gross negligence made false, defamatory, harassing and damaging statements regarding [Eady], another cast member on the show, in front of an audience of approximately 200 people,” the legal document reads. “The cast member also displayed posters containing written false and defamatory statements regarding [Eady] and her occupation as well as an explicit photograph depicting a woman engaged in graphic sexual conduct. The cast member falsely claimed that the photograph depicted [Eady].”

In addition, Eady’s suit states that she was not present when the images, which were also shared and circulated online — were shown to the crowd, and she was not aware of them until after Bravo aired the episode “nearly a year later.”

Eady accused Bravo of denying her requests to see the images before they aired, but also intentionally airing the footage despite knowing it was not her in the photos.

“The manner in which the episode was aired falsely yet unmistakably implied that the graphic sexual photograph presented by the cast member depicted [Eady]. On information and belief, Defendants know that the photograph did not depict [Eady],” the four-page legal document reads.

It continues: “Despite [Eady’s] repeated requests prior to the airing of the episode at issue that Defendants show her the photograph, Defendants refused to do so. By way of foregoing, Defendants contributed to a hostile work environment for [Eady] and sexually harassed [Eady] by subjecting [her] to unwelcome, offensive and sexualized behavior and comments based on her gender by requiring her to continue working in an environment in which she had been subject to a gendered attack, creating an inferior condition or privilege of employment because of her gender.”

Eady’s legal team demands that the episode be removed “immediately” from all platforms, the cast member in question release a statement acknowledging that their statements and depictions were false and payment for the damages in the form of no less than $20 million, among other requests.

Bravo did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.