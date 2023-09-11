5 Takeaways From ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion Part 2: Fan Suggests Kandi Burruss Should Step Down From the Show

After 17 long episodes, it’s time to close the chapter on Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The second installment of the “RHOA” reunion picked up right where things left off from last week. Courtney Rhodes continued to defend her “cousin” Ralph Pittman, the estranged husband of Drew Sidora. Rhodes claimed Sidora was guilty of infidelity, which Rhodes said ultimately led to the couple to file for divorce.

Kandi Burruss shared with the group that she couldn’t care less about what people had to say about her discussing the show on her podcast “Speak On It” because she felt she’s merely sharing her point of view like the rest of the cast does.

The episode ended with a special musical performance by Sidora. Here are the biggest takeaways from Sunday’s episode.

1. Drew Sidora denied a romantic relationship with Ty Young, Ralph Pittman joined the couch and Allison Jordan and Courtney Rhodes got into a backroom blowup

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman at the Season 15 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” part 2 (Photo credit: Bravo)

Since Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman joined the show, viewers have seen the step-by-step dissolution of their marriage. In previous seasons, Pittman’s faithfulness was questioned, but this time, Pittman accused his wife of having a romantic relationship with former WNBA star Ty Young.

At the top of the show, Pittman’s “cousin” (and “friend” of the housewives) Courtney Rhodes claimed Pittman only filed for divorce after he had concrete evidence of Sidora’s alleged cheating.

Sidora denied all accusations made against her and said Pittman and Rhodes just met “yesterday.” She added that she believed Pittman had been “coaching” Rhodes during their dispute.

On the opposite side of the couch, carrying her own set of receipts, was Shereé Whitfield, who took out screengrabs of an alleged text conversation between Sidora and Young that supposedly included “incriminating” content.

Backstage during lunch break:

When the reunion broke for lunch, Rhodes visited Pittman, who was preparing for his on-stage appearance. Sidora’s sister Allison Jordan stepped in front of Pittman’s open dressing room, which prompted Rhodes to shut the door. Jordan snapped at Rhodes for shutting the door in her face, and the two had to be broken up by crew members backstage.

Rhodes leaves and Ralph Pittman joins the couch:

When Pittman stepped onto set, he gave the group and host Andy Cohen a rundown of his and Sidora’s relationship and where it currently stands. Sidora questioned Pittman’s reason for being at the reunion, to which he responded and said that he loves his wife and wanted to make sure his children saw a “correct representation of who their father is.”

Cohen confirmed Bravo invited Pittman to the taping. During their back and forth, Sidora became so flustered by Pittman’s input about their marital issues that she walked out in tears. Sanya Richards-Ross and “friend of the housewives” Monyetta Shaw went back to console Sidora and helped bring her back to set.

The segment ended with both Sidora and Pittman confirming that they still live together and are coparenting. They added they still love one another and wouldn’t mind possibly reconciling, though Sidora slighted Pittman by giving him a peach for appearing at the reunion.

2. Sanya Richards-Ross sorts through her family drama and reflects on her miscarriage

Sanya Richards-Ross at the Season 15, part two reunion of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (Photo credit: Bravo)

Sanya Richards-Ross, who is four months pregnant, revealed the details of a miscarriage that she endured in February. She referred to the loss as “the most traumatic experience” of her life. While discussing children, Kenya Moore shared that instead of going through in vitro fertilization (IVF) or a surrogate, Moore planned to adopt a child. Once Moore had the floor, it gave Richards-Ross the opportunity to address what felt was a dying friendship between them. Richards-Ross said she felt overlooked by Moore as a friend, and Moore shared that she doesn’t have to give anyone — including Richards-Ross — any of her time.

The Jamaican Olympic gold medalist also shared that her family has completely moved out of her home to a house just five minutes away from her, and that she is always visiting them. When a fan questioned how well Richards-Ross cared about her family, the track star revealed that it was hard managing relationships with members of her family especially since they worked for her.

3.Fan Suggests that it’s time for Kandi Burruss to step down from the show

Kandi Burruss “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 15 reunion (Photo credit: Bravo)

Attention turned to Kandi Burruss after a fan questioned her role on the show due to what fans saw of her during the season.

“Kandi, you act like you’re above everyone and never want to share anything other than your business. Don’t you think you should step down, or take a break since you’re so busy, hardly ever show up for the girls and do not want to discuss any personal business that doesn’t show you in a good light?,” Andy Cohen asked Burruss on behalf of the fan.

Burruss replied that the fan’s perception was a “lie,” and that she believe she showed plenty of her personal life, including all of her “dirty laundry” involving her mother and the Old Lady Gang restaurant.

4. Kandi Burruss vs. Marlo Hamptpon: The Grammy-winner stands firm on she responded to the shooting death of Hampton’s nephew

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton at the Season 15, part two reunion of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (Photo credit: Bravo)

One of the biggest beefs in Season 15 was between Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton. Hampton was triggered by a shooting that took place at Burruss’ restaurant Blaze as Hampton’s nephew, Quentin McNeil, used to work at one of Burruss’ Old Lady Gang restaurant. In 2020, McNeil — who at the time no longer worked at OLG — was fatally shot inside his apartment by a man he met while employed at the restaurant. After the news of the Blaze shooting, Hampton felt Burruss’ response to the death of McNeil wasn’t enough, though it was confirmed that Burruss did console Hampton.

While sitting on the couch, Hampton said she felt Burruss should have reached out to her after the Blaze shooting. The Grammy-winner clapped back at Hampton, saying she was merely using this as an opportunity to target her and that Hampton is jealous of all of her success.

5. Drew performs her new song “Threw Us Away,” and sung it to her husband Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora at the Season 15 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” part 2 (Photo credit: Bravo)

While Ralph Pittman was still on stage, Drew Sidora performed her newest song “Threw Us Away,” which she said was inspired by her relationship with Pittman. Pittman referred to Sidora as an “incredible talent” and said the song was “great.” Sidora said singing the song to Pittman was the “hardest thing.”

All episodes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are available to stream on Peacock.