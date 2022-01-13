‘Real Steel’ Series in Development for Disney+

“Real Steel,” a Disney Branded Television action-drama series for Disney+ based on the hit Shawn Levy 2011 film starring Hugh Jackman in which a struggling ex-boxer navigates the sport of robot boxing, is in early stages of development at 20th Television, the company said Thursday.

Executive producers on the series include Shawn Levy, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford and Don Murphy.

The search for writers on the series is underway.

“Real Steel” followed a father and son as they reconcile years of distance and discover an obsolete junkyard sparring robot who just might be more than it seems. The film, which earned more than $300 million at the worldwide box-office, has been a fan favorite for more than a decade.

Montford and Murphy are currently in production on “Vampire Academy” based on the novels by Richelle Mead for Peacock and are producing the fast-tracked “Buck Rogers” for Legendary with George Clooney and Smokehouse. Montford and Murphy both produced the original “Reel Steel” along with Levy. Murphy is also producing next year’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Levy is producing via his 21 Laps banner, whose recent credits include the recent Disney hit “Free Guy” which was the top-grossing original hit of the pandemic era, earning 331 Million globally.

Upcoming 21 Laps projects include the Levy-helmed time travel adventure “The Adam Project,” and new seasons of the hit 21 Laps series “Stranger Things”, “Shadow and Bone” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”