‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Will Return to the Studio Aug 28

After nearly 5 months, “Real Time With Bill Maher” is finally leaving quarantine at Maher’s home and moving back to the studio. Maher announced at the top of Friday’s episode of the HBO series that the show will tape from the studio beginning next week, Friday Aug 28.

“I know why I’m happy here today,” Maher joked at the beginning of his monologue. “Because this is my last show here from my man cave. Going back to the studio next week. And not a moment too soon because it was hot, we got a heat wave here in California, in LA we’ve got these rolling blackout. It’s a little different these rolling blackouts. In LA, that’s when you lose your electricity when you’re high on Molly.”

“Finally next week we are back in the studio. Yes there’s a slightly greater risk of infection, but a much lower risk of stepping in dog s— after “New Rules,” he said at the end of the monologue, referring to his quarantine tradition of walking away from the camera and into his yard after the segment ends.

Also Read: Bill Maher Says Cancel Culture Is so Out of Control 'We're Gonna Have to Cancel God'

Maher took the show out of the studio and began filming new episodes from his house on April 3, three weeks after the start of the national lockdowns caused by the declaration that COVID-19 is a pandemic. Since then, he’s recorded every new episode from his back yard, using stock footage of audiences laughing at his jokes taken from old movies and TV shows, and his conversations with guests conducted via zoom.

Maher didn’t clarify how the return to the studio will work, or whether it will involve in person guests. But a possible example to follow is Stephen Colbert, who recently resumed filming “The Late Show” from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, but continues to speak to most guests remotely.

Now Maher was did make a fairly big error during his opening joke we should probably correct: Los Angeles has absolutely not experienced any of the rolling blackouts plaguing the rest of the state. In fact, Los Angeles has never experienced rolling blackouts, even during the infamous period in 2000 and 2001 when the rest of the state routinely experienced them.

The reason: In 1996, then-Republican controlled California deregulated the state’s energy infrastructure, largely in response to heavy lobbying from Houston-based energy giant Enron, and most cities switched from publicly owned energy grids to private energy providers. This included the San Francisco bay area, which was just then just beginning to enter the peak of the first dot com boom and bubble.

Also Read: Maher: Trump, Confused by Kamala Harris, Didn't Know What Country to Tell Her To Go Back To

But, as everyone familiar with Enron knows, it turned out that it and other energy companies were actively and enthusiastically committing deliberate fraud. They would buy electricity from California energy producers, then sell it back those same providers at a huge markup, artificially rationing that energy to create “shortages,” which they blamed on Californians in a deliberate attempt to harm the state and it’s economy. As part of this, these companies would jack up prices, or cut power off at peak times in ways that “rolled” through sections of the power grid one after another, while falsely claiming the blackouts were happening because the state’s energy consumption was simply too high for the available supply.

It later came out that Pete Wilson, the Republican governor who oversaw deregulation, took advantage of it to invest heavily in these companies and actively participated both in withholding and inflated price bidding in the state’s energy markets. And after Enron’s spectacular collapse at the end of 2001, it was proved that people at the company from top to bottom actively participated in the scam, including founder and CEO Ken Lay, who was eventually convicted on multiple counts of securities fraud.

But Los Angeles, unlike most other municipalities, never privatized its grid and the city’s publicly owned Department of Water and Power continued to reliably produce electricity during that crisis. And just like then, while California communities who still use private energy providers despite their history of fraud and criminality are being hit with rolling blackouts amid severe heatwaves, LA, as the Los Angeles Times reported this week, “has been able to share excess power with the rest of the state.”

Of course, like all cities anywhere, LA does occasionally experience non-artificial blackouts caused by problems like power lines going down, mechanical or electronic failure at distribution points, and other accidental factors.

Also Read: Trump Calls Bill Maher a 'Jerk' 5 Days After HBO Host's Fake Eulogy for President

We would recommend you let people who think the rolling blackouts are some kind of uniquely California problem, rather than something related to free market factors, know that such claims are untrue.

Anyway, Bill Maher is returning to the studio on Aug. 28. Now you know two important facts.