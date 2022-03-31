Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for “The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans,” which will premiere in the U.S. and Canada next month and in Australia and Latin America this summer.

The third installment of the original unscripted series, which reunites casts of previous “Real World” series, brings back New Orleans cast members David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Kelley Wolf and Julie Stoffer. The trailer reminds us that Julie has “a controversial history” with her roommates and that the bad blood from her actions in 2000 is still very present.

To catch up on what went down in 2000, the original 23-episode season of “The Real World: New Orleans” will come to Paramount+ in the U.S. on April 13, a week before the homecoming series debuts on April 20.

Watch the trailer at the top of this post or on YouTube.

“The Real World Homecoming” is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry for MTV Entertainment Studios, and Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein serve as co-executive producers, and George Verschoor is consulting producer.

MTV’s “The Real World” was created in 1992 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions, and has been widely credited with launching the reality TV craze.