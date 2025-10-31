Note: This story contains spoilers from “Reasonable Doubt” Season 3, Episode 8.

“Reasonable Doubt” star Kyle Bary filled us in on why his character Ozzie Edwards is questioning whether he’s guilty of murdering his girlfriend Wendy (Rumer Willis).

“I think it’s fear,” Bary explained to TheWrap. “The whole season he’s grasping for something to hold on to for some sort of control. And maybe in Episode 8, there’s power in him coming to the realization that maybe he did do this.”

After asking his mother Rosie (April Parker Jones) if she killed Wendy, and after Rosie tells Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) she believes her son might be responsible, then pendulum swings back to Ozzie when he questions himself at the end of the episode. Ozzie scares himself awake after having another night terror.

“Kristen, what if I killed Wendy?” Ozzie asks his sister, who is played by Kiah Clingman.

As a viewer, you’re probably thinking: Now, did he really do it? This could be another one of “Reasonable Doubt” creator Raamla Mohamed’s tricks to make us think Ozzie did it. But then again, what if he did? And while we’re at it, what does Chelsie (Lori Harvey) have up her sleeve with all this creepin’ around? … Anyway, Bary breaks down what’s got Ozzie up in arms.

“He looks himself in the mirror, and I think in his eyes, he asks, ‘What am I really capable of?’ Because I think maybe he doesn’t really know,” Bary explains. He adds that Ozzie could be struggling with self-doubt, even though there may be no reason to.

“I think maybe he feels like he can’t do anything right within his inner circle — there’s always another check to be written, or another favor to be done, or more support to be given,” Bary shared. “Maybe this is his way of taking control, taking ownership of of himself and of his story.”

The actor said Ozzie’s only saving grace in the midst of the madness and the cycle of abuse he’s endured throughout his career and personal life has been Jax.

“I think Jax really gives him the confidence, freedom and the strength to stand up for himself and to feel safe in a way that he hasn’t, or maybe he didn’t even know he could, because he’s been around so many adults who have perpetuated the illusion of safety and comfort and support,” Bary shared. “So Jax lifts that veil from in front of Ozzie and kind of lays all the cards on the table in a way that he can’t.”

“Reasonable Doubt” releases new episodes Thursdays on Hulu.