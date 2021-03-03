Reba McEntire to Star in Lifetime Holiday Movie ‘Christmas in Tune’

Reba McEntire is joining Lifetime’s 2021 original holiday movie slate as the star of “Christmas in Tune,” the A+E Networks-owned cable channel revealed Wednesday during the company’s virtual upfront presentation. And yes, she’ll be singing in it.

The Christmas movie is the first project in a two-picture deal that the Grammy winner signed with Lifetime to star in and produce films for the network.

Set up as a tentpole movie for Lifetime’s annual “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday slate, “Christmas In Tune” tells the story of Belle, a marketing executive who is worried she may lose her job.

Per Lifetime, “She decides to reunite a singing duo for a charity Christmas concert, but the problem is — the singers are actually her parents and they have not spoken to each other in years! Soon the at-odds couple is helping Belle get her life in order and she begins her own romantic duet with the new man in her life.”

“Christmas in Tune” is written by Juliet Giglio and Keith Giglio. The film is produced by Hartbreak Films with Paula Hart and McEntire serving as executive producers.

Lifetime is currently casting the movie, which will include an original song by McEntire. Filming is set for this spring.

The second movie in McEntire’s two-picture deal with the cable channel is in development for 2022. Per Lifetime, that one will not be a holiday movie.

“Reba has been a creative force in both music and television for many years. We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one – but two movies for us,” Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions at Lifetime and LMN, said. “Reba has been part of Lifetime’s air many years ago and we can’t wait to welcome her back!”

McEntire echoed Lopez’s sentiment, stating, “I am thrilled to partner with Lifetime for a return to television movies! My fans and I enjoy their programming and loved watching the Reba show there for so many years.”