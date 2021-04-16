Ratings: ABC’s ‘Rebel’ Steady in Week 2 as NBC’s ‘Organized Crime’ Continues to Fall

Telemundo beats Univision in total viewers thanks to its “Latin American Music Awards 2021”

Meanwhile, Telemundo edged out its Spanish-language competitor Univision in total viewers with its broadcast of the “Latin American Music Awards 2021.”

Thursday’s episode of ABC’s new Katey Sagal-led drama “Rebel” managed to keep pace with its week-ago series premiere, according to the earliest-available Nielsen returns, while the third episode of NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” continued the downward trend the show saw in Week 2.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8, “Station 19” received a 0.7/5 and 4.9 million viewers. “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 scored a 0.9/6 and 4.8 million viewers. At 10, the second episode of “Rebel” held on to the prior week’s 0.5/3 rating and drew 3.5 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: Nick Cannon's 'Masked Singer' Return - and NBC Reruns - Leads Fox to Wednesday Win

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and third in viewers with 4 million. At 8, “Manifest” got a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 earned a 0.8/5 and 4.5 million viewers. At 10, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” put up a 0.6/5 and 4.3 million viewers.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.5. CBS, which got a 3 share, was second in total viewers with 4.2 million. Fox, which had a 4 share, was fourth in total viewers with 2.2 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” started the night at 8 with a 0.7/5 and 7.1 million viewers. At 8:30, “United States of Al” had a 0.5/4 and 5.3 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 took a 0.6/4 and 5.3 million viewers. At 9:30, “B Positive” got a 0.5/3 and 4 million viewers. “Clarice” at 10 ended the night with a 0.2/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: Rebel Wilson's 'Pooch Perfect' Grows vs an 'NCIS' Rerun

For Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 landed a 0.7/5 and 2.7 million viewers. At 9, “Last Man Standing” managed a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million viewers. “The Moodys” at 9:30 settled for a 0.3/2 and 1.2 million viewers.

Telemundo and Univision tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. Telemundo, airing 2021 Latin American Music Awards, was fifth in viewers with 1.4 million and Univision was sixth with 1.3 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 843,000. At 8, “Walker” had a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers. At 9, “Legacies” closed the block with a 0.1/1 and 538,000 viewers.