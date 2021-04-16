Rebel

ABC/Temma Hankin

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Rebel’ Steady in Week 2 as NBC’s ‘Organized Crime’ Continues to Fall

by | April 16, 2021 @ 9:01 AM

Telemundo beats Univision in total viewers thanks to its “Latin American Music Awards 2021”

Thursday’s episode of ABC’s new Katey Sagal-led drama “Rebel” managed to keep pace with its week-ago series premiere, according to the earliest-available Nielsen returns, while the third episode of NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” continued the downward trend the show saw in Week 2.

Meanwhile, Telemundo edged out its Spanish-language competitor Univision in total viewers with its broadcast of the “Latin American Music Awards 2021.”

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

