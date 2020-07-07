Recording Academy Partners With, Donates $1 Million to Color of Change to Advance Diversity in Music
Organizations will launch a Black music advisory group and a campaign to attract new Black voting members to the Academy
Brian Welk | July 7, 2020 @ 6:30 AM
Last Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 7:03 AM
Grammys
The Recording Academy has donated $1 million to Color of Change and partnered with the racial justice organization to promote social change and advance diversity within the music industry, the groups announced Tuesday.
Specifically, Color of Change will work with the Recording Academy to provide more power to Black music creators and professionals within the industry.
The partnership will include the creation of a Black music advisory group — a membership campaign that aims to drive new Black voting members to the Academy — along with an industry-wide diversity and inclusion summit. The groups will also partner in additional advocacy and legislative efforts.
Moreover, Color of Change will provide advisory support on further developing and implementing the Academy’s previously announced industry inclusion rider and tool kit, which will be introduced later this year.
“Music plays a profound role in shaping our culture, and Black music has been the cornerstone in the development of the world’s dynamic soundscape,” Valeisha Butterfield Jones, chief diversity and inclusion officer for the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “The Recording Academy has entered a new chapter of transformative change, and we are honored to partner with Color of Change as we work together to set new standards to elevate Black music creators and build a more diverse and equitable industry.”
“Music has the power to reach new people and fuel social progress,” Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, said in a statement. “We look forward to building a long-term partnership with the Recording Academy and hope the work between our two membership-based non-profits will advance quickly accelerating changes in the industry.”
The Recording Academy has been taking strides to overhaul its membership and advance diversity since last year when an inclusion task force chaired by Tina Tchen issued a set of recommendations for change. One of those recommendations was appointing a chief diversity and inclusion officer by May 1. Butterfield Jones joined the Academy in April of this year not long after the task force criticized the Grammys for not fully implementing the recommendations.
The task force was formed after the former Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow stepped down for making comments in 2018 saying female recording artists needed to “step up” if they wanted to advance in the music industry and succeed at the Grammys.
Progress and future announcements regarding the Recording Academy’s diversity and inclusion efforts can be found here.
The Grammys and Black Music: A Timeline of Snubs and Embarrassments (Photos)
The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominees in the top categories than ever before.
In a way, it shouldn't come as a surprise that an organization devoted to supporting and honoring music would recognize the current ascendance of hip-hop as the dominant popular music form. But it is something of a delicious shock, because since they began in the 1950s, the Grammys have not exactly been inclusive.
No hip-hop song, for instance, has ever won Record of the Year or Song of the Year. You could argue that they’ve been shortsighted when it comes to rock music and Latin music and jazz and other genres, too, that there’s an inevitable conservatism that comes from having a huge body of voters considering such a vast musical landscape.
But the decades worth of snubs and oversights are not pretty. Scroll through TheWrap's timeline:
1959
At the first Grammys, the Best Rhythm & Blues Performance category was won by a white group, the Champs, with “Tequila.” Ella Fitzgerald was the only African American nominated in the Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories, which were won by Domenico Modugno’s “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)” (record and song) and Henry Mancini’s “The Music From Peter Gunn” (album).
William P. Gottlieb/Creative Commons
1968
At the 10th Grammy show, one of the top three awards is finally won by black performers: The Fifth Dimension, who win Record of the Year for “Up, Up and Away,” written by white songwriter Jimmy Webb.
CMA-Marc Gordon Productions-management
1976
After 18 years, Natalie Cole becomes the first black performer to win Best New Artist.
Lawren/Flickr
1981
It's the year of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls,” Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall,” Prince’s “Dirty Mind,” Smokey Robinson’s “Crusin’” and the debuts of the Sugarhill Gang and Kurtis Blow. But the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist awards all go to a wimpy white guy named Christopher Cross.
Getty Images
1986
Prince is nominated for Album of the Year for the second and last time for “Sign o’ the Times.” That album, “Purple Rain” and “1999” will eventually enter the Grammy Hall of Fame, but he will never win the award
Getty Images
1988
Public Enemy’s “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back,” the highest ranked hip-hop album in Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time, is not nominated for any Grammys. But the Record of the Year and Song of the Year awards do go to a black artist: Bobby McFerrin, for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”
Steve Jurvetson/Creative Commons
1989
DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (aka Will Smith) win the first-ever rap Grammy for "Parents Just Don't Understand." The award was not presented during the televised portion of the ceremony, and in protest Smith led a boycott of the show. (But DJ Jazzy Jeff did show up to accept the Grammy.)
1991
More than a decade after rap music began to revolutionize popular music, MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” becomes the first hip-hop song to receive a Record of the Year nomination. It loses to Phil Collins’ “Another Day in Paradise.”
Philippe Rous from Strasbourg
2006
Kayne West’s “Late Registration” beats Eminem’s “Encore” in the Best Rap Album category. This remains the only one of the seven years in which a white artist was nominated in the category that the white artist did not win.
Getty Images
2008
Jazz keyboardist Herbie Hancock becomes the most recent black artist to win Album of the Year. He does so for an album of Joni Mitchell songs.
Getty Images
2010
Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” beats Beyonce’s “I Am … Sasha Fierce” for Album of the Year. This comes four months after she beats Beyonce at the MTV Video Music Awards, where her acceptance speech is interrupted by Kanye West’s infamous “imma let you finish” moment.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
2014
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis win the Best Rap Album award over Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, the sixth time in the 19-year history of the award that a white performer had won it. Macklemore also beats Lamar for Best New Artist, and sends Lamar an apologetic text.
Getty Images
2015
This time, it’s Beck’s turn to beat Beyonce in the Album of the Year category, with his “Morning Phase” scoring a surprise victory over her self-titled album.
Getty Images
2016
Grammy voters’ love for Taylor Swift proves embarrassing once more, as her “1989” album beats Kendrick Lamar’s landmark “To Pimp a Butterfly.” Her floppy-haired bestie Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, beats Kendrick in the Song of the Year category.
Getty Images
2017
And finally, Adele wins Album of the Year for “25,” and immediately uses her speech to say what everybody was thinking: that Beyonce deserved it for “Lemonade,” which she said was “so monumental, and so well thought-out and soul-bearing.”
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2018
Jay-Z was the most nominated artist, with eight, but didn't win a single Grammy. On his joint album with Beyonce, "Everything Is Love," the song "APESH-T" included the lyric: "Tell the Grammys f--- that zero for eight s---." And while Kendrick Lamar swept the hip-hop awards for "DAMN." he lost Record and Album of the Year to Bruno Mars.
2019
Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Childish Gambino all declined invitations to perform on the show, according to producer Ken Ehrlich. And then Kendrick Lamar's "Black Panther" soundtrack lost in the Album of the Year category to Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour" (one of the two non-hip-hop albums among the eight nominees).
