REDCAT and ICA LA Present Will Rawls’ New Dance Performance, ‘[siccer]’

REDCAT and ICA LA present Will Rawls’ “[siccer],” Basic.Space debuts its exclusive retail experience, Monos launches its new Aluminum Travel Collection with Adrien Brody and Clarins celebrates “Beauty Icons” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

REDCAT and ICA LA present Will Rawls’ “[siccer]”

The Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT) and Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) will present multidisciplinary artist Will Rawls’ most recent project, “[siccer],” from April 10–12 at at ICA LA in conjunction with the exhibition “Will Rawls: [siccer]” from April 5–24.

Adopting techniques and technologies used in film and theater, “[siccer]” challenges divisions between the living, the rehearsed and the performed. Produced with stop-motion animation, the artwork features an all-Black cast of performers, including Holland Andrews, Keyon Gaskin, Jess Pretty, Katrina Reid and Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste.

In “[siccer],” Rawls considers the ways in which Black bodies are relentlessly documented, distorted and circulated in the media. This dance performance, presented together with the artist’s exhibition, experiments with stop-motion, a filmmaking technique in which still photographs are strung together to produce a moving image.

The project’s title is inspired by the Latin adverb sic, often used within brackets to indicate incorrect spelling within a citation. Through this titular reference, “[siccer]” illuminates the ways in which Black subjectivity resists standard Western forms of “correction,” suggesting instead a way of being that is both iterative and endlessly becoming. Exploring the limits and possibilities of gesture and language, Rawls — together with the performers — speculates on collective strategies of narrating the world, uncorrected.

Will Rawls is a multidisciplinary artist whose practice encompasses choreography, video, sculpture, works on paper and installation. His work probes the boundaries between dance, language and other media to investigate the poetics of abstraction, Blackness and the materiality of time. His work has been presented at the MCA Chicago; The Momentary in Bentonville, Arkansas; On the Boards in Seattle; Portland Institute for Contemporary Art in Oregon; the 35a Bienal de São Paulo in Brazil and Counterpublic 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri, among others.

Rawls has been awarded numerous residencies and fellowships, including a 2017 Guggenheim Fellowship, and he received the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts in 2021. His writing has been published by the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles; The Museum of Modern Art in New York; Museu de Arte de São Paulo and the journal Dancing While Black. He is currently an associate professor of choreography in the Department of World Arts and Cultures/Dance at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Basic.Space debuts its exclusive retail experience, Design.Space

Basic.Space, the curated marketplace for design, fashion and art, debuted its exclusive retail experience, Design.Space, at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Blending the accessibility of a department store with the curation of an art and design fair, Design.Space showcases archival and contemporary works from leading artists, designers, galleries and brands in an immersive indoor-outdoor setting, featuring everything from large-scale installations to collectible design objects.

Notable highlights include exclusive works by Jean Prouvé, Ettore Sottsass and David Kelley, Max Lamb, Pierre Paulin, Sabine Marcelis, Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Willo Perron, Keiko Moriuchi and Stickymonger.

Founded by Jesse Lee in 2018 as a seller-focused social commerce platform, Basic.Space acquired collectible design fair Design Miami in 2023, marking a move into collectible design.

Coinciding with Design.Space’s launch, Basic.Space is transitioning from a publicly available marketplace to a membership-based platform. From May onwards, members will receive a wide range of exclusive benefits and personalized services, including preview access to coveted drops, VIP entry to all global Design Miami events and activations, private art buying and selling opportunities and more.

Monos launches its new Aluminum Travel Collection with Adrien Brody

North American-based travel and lifestyle brand Monos has launched its first-ever Aluminum Collection. Tailored for the globetrotter who demands both durability and elegance, the new aluminum hard shell luggage assortment offers a perfect balance of style, practicality and prestige for the refined traveler.

To celebrate the launch of the Aluminum Collection, Monos embarked to the vibrant city of Tangier, Morocco, to capture its first celebrity campaign starring Academy award-winning actor Adrien Brody.

In the campaign, Brody roams the Moroccan landscape with Monos’ Aluminum Collection by his side. Captured by Mexico City-based filmmaker and photographer Alexis Gomez, the narrative explores themes of solitude and connection, revealing how the unknown unfolds when we surrender to the journey itself.

The Aluminum Collection celebrates Monos’ unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each piece is crafted from premium aluminum, available in four styles including Carry-On Plus ($665), Check-In Medium ($725), Check-In Large ($755) and a Trunk ($775), all featured in three elevated colorways: Caviar Black, Champagne Gold and Aspen Silver.

Durable and resilient, the anodized aluminum shell boasts a brushed finish, and each luggage piece is reinforced with riveted aluminum corner guards, TSA-accepted combination latch locks, a telescopic trolley handle, soft release side handle, ergonomic bottom grab handle and whisper-quiet 360-degree spinning wheels. The interior features a quilted taffeta lining in solid black, embossed with the brand’s iconic dot pattern and a compression layer to keep everything secure and in its place.

The new Aluminum Collection is available now exclusively on monos.com.

Cult Gaia hosts an intimate dinner in Beverly Hills to celebrate the Persian New Year

Jasmin Larian Hekmat, founder and creative director of the lifestyle brand Cult Gaia, hosted an intimate dinner earlier this month at her home in Beverly Hills to celebrate Nowruz 2025: the Persian New Year.

The glamorous Wednesday night guest list, dressed in the brand’s spring collection, included Jhené Aiko, Rachel Zoe, Liv Perez, Nicolas and Roxy Bijan, Chelsea Neman Nassib, Nasim Pedrad, Tania Fares, Elaine Welteroth and Morgan Stewart McGraw.

Inspired by her Persian heritage, the evening centered around the timeless traditions of the Haft-Sin table symbolizing prosperity and fresh beginnings. The multi-course feast included caviar in custom Cult Gaia tins, Ghormeh Sabzi, saffron rice and kebabs followed by pastries and mint tea.

The March 19 event took place inside a Japanese-style tea house set on a carp-filled, lake-size lagoon on the compound which was reportedly once owned by Elvis Presley.

Founded in Los Angeles by Hekmat in 2012, Cult Gaia collaborated with Gap last year on a 35-piece holiday collection and expanded into beauty with its first fragrance launch.

Clarins celebrates “Beauty Icons” atop the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

French beauty brand Clarins celebrated earlier this month “Beauty Icons” on the Dolby Family Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which was lit up in the brand’s signature red hue.

The glamor-packed guest list included Chet Hanks, Maude Apatow, Alessandra Ambrosio, Justin Long, Kate Bosworth, Dylan Efron, Lukas Gage, Nara and Lucky Blue Smith, Jodie Turner-Smith, Elsa Hosk, Brooks Nader, Jesse Metcalfe, Patrick Ta, Karrueche Tran, Paris and Dylan Brosnan, Shanina Shaik and Stassi Schroeder, among others.

The March 21 event was a celebration of Clarins’ “Beauty Icons,” a collection of the brand’s most iconic (and bestselling) products, including its Double Serum, Lip Comfort Oils and Total Eye Lift Cream.

The Friday night fête featured bites from Jean-Georges, music by DJ Tay James and a surprise performance by Gwen Stefani.

Celebrating 70 years, Clarins was founded by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954 in a Parisian beauty institute. Family-owned and distributed in over 150 countries, Clarins offers skincare innovations for face, body, men and makeup. With expertise in phytochemistry, Clarins Laboratories are pioneers in plant science and technology, grounded in respect for nature and consumers.

