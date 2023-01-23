Reddit Rewards Ad Sales Ace Harold Klaje With a Promotion to the C-Suite

Reddit has upped executive vice president and president of global advertising Harold Klaje to chief revenue officer, a newly created position at the social media messaging board.

Klaje, credited for growing the company’s ads business nearly five times over through expanding sales internationally in Europe and Australia, called it an “absolute career highlight to grow and oversee Reddit’s sales organization in a period of such transformation and growth.”

Klaje will continue to report to Reddit COO Jen Wong. Along with Klaje’s promotion, global head of client solutions Neal Hubman joins the firm’s executive ranks following his promotion to VP of global client solutions.





Hubman will oversee Reddit strategy as it sets itself apart from competition by leveraging creative strategy – for which it leans on in-house agency KarmaLab, in addition to measurement, partner enablement and performance specialist teams.

Hubman led Reddit’s North American customer sales team and set up the platform’s mid-market and small and midsized business sales teams, according to Adweek.