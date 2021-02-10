Netflix to Adapt ‘Redwall’ Books Into Animated Movies and TV Series

Netflix is adapting Brian Jacques’ beloved “Redwall” children’s books into animated movies and a TV series, the streaming service said Wednesday.

A feature film based on “Redwall,” the first book in Jacques’ series, is currently in development with Patrick McHale (Over the Garden Wall, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) writing the script, as is an event series based on Martin the Warrior.

Readers can see visual development art for the projects, provided by Netflix, in the image above by artist Pierre Breton.

Chronicling the adventures of the heroic animals that inhabit the forest haven of Redwall Abbey, the “Redwall” books have sold more than 30 million copies and been translated into more than 20 languages.

Netflix secured the rights to “Redwall” in a deal with Penguin Random House Children’s UK, marking the first time that the film rights to the entire book series have been held by the same company and the first time a feature film of any of Jacques’ works will be made.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to announce this deal,” Ben Horslen, fiction publisher at Penguin Random House Children’s, said. “These perennially popular stories have been etched onto the hearts of millions of readers, and we are thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring those beloved characters on screen for families worldwide to enjoy.”

Alan Ingram, representative of The Redwall Abbey Company, the owner of Jacques’ intellectual property, added: “Brian often travelled the globe to tell his Redwall stories to young audiences, more often than not at their schools. Brian would have been very happy to see that Netflix shares his joy and desire to bring his stories to life as a new universe of films, series and potentially much more for audiences of all ages to enjoy. We are very excited to embark on this new endeavour with Netflix and Penguin Random House UK.”