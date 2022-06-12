A Wall Street Journal op-ed suggesting marijuana use is connected to a rise in violent crime was raked over the coals on social media Sunday, with many comparing it to the infamous 1936 propaganda film “Reefer Madness.”



The article, written by WSJ editorial board member Allysia Finley, cited studies claiming that schizophrenia and other mental disorders among underage pot smokers have increased. Backing that claim, an addiction specialist based at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego said cannabis-related emergency room cases increased 53% in the three years after California legalized recreational use.



Finley also connected multiple mass shootings to marijuana use, citing reports that the shooters behind the Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando, the Parkland high school shooting and the Aurora movie theater shooting, among others, were marijuana users.

“Maybe it’s time that lawmakers and voters rethink their pot-legalization experiment before more

young lives are damaged,” the op-ed concluded.



But users on Twitter slammed the article for using marijuana as a scapegoat for ongoing gun violence in the United States, comparing it to other attempts by conservatives to deflect attempts for stricter gun control in the wake of mass shootings.



“The Netherlands decriminalized marijuana decades ago, yet Dutch children do not have to worry about active shooters opening up on them with military grade weapons. Why is that? Spoiler alert: strict gun laws,” freelance writer Jelle Simons tweeted.

“So Bill Maher blames ‘violent movies‘ and now WSJ says “What about WEED?” tweeted movie critic Bob Chipman. “Can we at least TRY ‘less guns?’ Just run it up the flagpole, see if it works.”



But most of the responses to the article invoked “Reefer Madness,” an infamous 1936 film in which multiple high schoolers fall into violent behavior, attempted rape and psychosis as a result of trying marijuana. The movie became a cult hit for its fearmongering tone about pot and its wild inaccuracies about cannabis use.

This piece is appalling @WSJ.@AllysiaFinley is a fear-monger Republican pedaling misinformation from the Reagan admin, “just say no,” and the typical, inaccurate Reefer Madness bullshit that America has had to endure for a century.



Do better. https://t.co/L7yul5WXz8 — Lindsey Carmela Bartlett (@lindseybartlett) June 7, 2022

The Right really is trying to take us back to the 50s, or in this case 1936. Thanks for trying to bring back Reefer Madness. https://t.co/8bTaeTPv3w — Diane Hall 🍊 🇨🇦 🧶Boosted! & Still Masking (@InfiniteeChaos) June 12, 2022

Are we back to Reefer Madness again? May I remind the Wall Street Journal that pot was huge during the 60's and beyond and we didn't have mass shootings. Why can't they put the blame where it belongs: guns. — Lisa Ericsson Murphy 🌊🌊TrumpIncitedTheMob (@lisakrstin) June 12, 2022

Reefer Madness was released 86 years ago and we still have to hear this shit. https://t.co/8yFC1jEd4A — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) June 12, 2022





