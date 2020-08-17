Apple TV+ has ordered “My Kind of Country,” a country music competition series from Reese Witherspoon, marking the streaming service’s first-ever competition show.

Described as “a ground breaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent,” “My Kind of Country” will “revolutionize the music competition genre with a fresh, new documentary sensibility,” per Apple. “The hybrid series will break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space, inviting innovative musicians to unleash their authentic voices and take center stage.”

“Well, it’s not looking like I’ll ever fulfill my childhood dreams of becoming @DollyParton… but this might just be the next best thing!” Reese Witherspoon wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “I am beyond excited to share that @HelloSunshine will be partnering with @Apple to bring y’all it’s [sic] very first competition series called ‘My Kind of Country’…. the search for extraordinary country music talent. Growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, Country music has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. The history, the storytelling, the artistry… the costumes and performances!”

She continued: “There are so many remarkably talented people whose voices are being heard right now, but there are many more who have different experiences and remarkable stories that still need to be told in the genre. I’ve been incredibly inspired by all artists who continue to blaze bold new trails and our hope is to discover musicians who are revolutionizing country music and help amplify their voices and unique stories!”

“My Kind of Country” will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Cynthia Stockhammer for Hello Sunshine. Additional executive producers include Jason Owen, a country music manager and president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment, “The Masked Singer” showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra, and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher. Adam Blackstone will serve as musical director.

The competition will premiere globally on Apple TV+, joining other Hello Sunshine-produced series “The Morning Show” and “Truth Be Told.”