Reese Witherspoon Says a Lack of Blockbuster Rom-Coms Is Making Modern Dating Worse | Video

Reese Witherspoon thinks she has cracked what is wrong with modern dating.

While guesting on Monday’s “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” Witherspoon explained that the issues with modern dating in the world could likely be traced back to a lack of major rom-com movies and TV shows. Without them, Witherspoon thinks kids aren’t learning as much about relationship dynamics.

“Can I tell you I have a theory about it?” Witherspoon said to host Dax Shepard. “It all has to do with rom-coms and sitcoms. Do you know how there’s been like, the past 10 years – even, I would even say, the past 15 years – this decline in the making of rom-coms, or like legitimate big movie stars being in rom-coms. I think it’s not just rom-com movies, but I also think the rom-com television show — the television show that you watched when you were 11, 12, and 13 that made you practically imagine and visualize dating skills.”

She continued: “I don’t know what it is, but I do think these 10 to 15 years where the internet started, social media started, and then we stopped – we started kind of going, ‘rom-coms are cringey.’ But it was actually where we learned social dynamics, from Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.”

The pair also pointed out to the pickiness that is running rampant in dating culture. Witherspoon suggested people looked inward and did some self-reflection about what you wanted and what was realistic to expect out of another person.

“I always say to people, the young people dating – you’re looking for a 10, but are you a 10,” she added. “Like, do your own check, you know? And then go, are we really judging people on an appropriate spectrum? We want somebody who’s extremely funny, completely self-made, you know, not arrogant but confident. He’s got to be funny, he’s got to be smart, he’s got to have a good job, he’s got to like his mom. What are we talking about? It’s too much.”

Witherspoon has her rom-com bona fides. She is the star of blockbusters like “Legally Blonde,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “Your Place or Mine.” You can check out Witherspoons full interview in the video above.