Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has acquired Sara Rea’s SKR Productions to help the 4-year-old production company expand further into unscripted content.

Rea will be named head of unscripted television for Hello Sunshine following the sale. SKR Productions is known for Amazon’s fashion series “Making the Cut” and Apple TV+’s upcoming competition series “My Kind of Country.”

Joining Hello Sunshine alongside Rea will be Sue Kinkead and Danielle Ghilardi Birckhead, who will serve as senior vice president of development and senior vice president of physical production & operations, respectively. Tyler O’Neill and Elizabeth Sandroff will serve as senior directors of development.

As part of the merger, Ghilardi Birckhead will work alongside Hello Sunshine CFO, Liz Jenkins, who has led the company’s foray into expanding to provide a full range of in-house physical production services.

“Sara has led an incredibly talented team whose values and goals reflect everything we believe in at Hello Sunshine and I’m inspired by all they have accomplished,” said Witherspoon said. “With shows like ‘Making the Cut,’ SKR has bridged television and the consumer experience in such an innovative way, opening up new possibilities for what content can do. I am beyond thrilled to welcome them to our team as we continue to grow and expand our mission to put women and underrepresented voices at the center.”

“I am inspired by what Reese and the Hello Sunshine team are creating,” Rea added. “That, in conjunction with us having such perfectly aligned goals, has all of us at SKR excited to join Hello Sunshine and grow the unscripted division. This is truly one of those rare one plus one equals 10 opportunities, and we can’t wait to get to work.”

Rea launched SKR in 2014.