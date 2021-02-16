‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Receives IMDb Breakout Starmeter Award (Exclusive)

“Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page has received an IMDb “Breakout” STARmeter Award, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Page, who played Simon Basset, aka the Duke of Hastings, in Netflix’s hit period romance series, was given the honor for being among the “fan favorites” on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. Previous winners in the “Breakout” category, which you can learn more about here, include Brie Larson, John David Washington, Bill Skarsgård, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicholas Braun and Anya Chalotra.

Page recently skyrocketed to the top of the IMDbPro STARmeter chart due to his leading role in “Bridgerton” and his performance in the Tessa Thompson-led Amazon Studios film “Sylvie’s Love.” According to IMDb data provided to TheWrap, Page ranked No. 1 on the STARmeter chart for most of January, while “Bridgerton” has continued to trend as a top series on the IMDbPro rankings of TV and streaming shows since its release on Dec. 25, 2020.

“Thank you, IMDb and IMDbPro — what a wonderful way to be recognized,” Page said. “It’s thrilling to think that so many people across the world have been excited by ‘Bridgerton’ and curious about our incredible team who put it all together. IMDb is such a great way to peek behind the curtain and get an insight into all the amazing links between artists, and trace the body of work that’s brought them to where they are today.”

“IMDb STARmeter Awards have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment, and we are thrilled to present our first award of the year to Regé-Jean Page, who joins an elite group of previous STARmeter Award recipients including some of my favorite actors working today,” IMDb founder and CEO Col Needham said. “I loved his performance in ‘Bridgerton,’ and ‘Sylvie’s Love’ ranked as one of my Top Movies of 2020. On behalf of fans and professionals across the globe who turn to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about talent, films and TV shows, we are honored to celebrate Page and continue to watch his career grow.”

And in case you were wondering what shows Page himself is enjoying binging these days (while you’re on your third rewatch of “Bridgerton”), here’s his answer: “‘Small Axe,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘The Americans,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘His House’ have all helped carry me through the long haul of lockdown so far.”

See Page with this STARmeter Award below.