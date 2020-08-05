Regina Hall Joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Limited Series at Hulu
Series to debut in 2021
Margeaux Sippell | August 5, 2020 @ 11:51 AM
Last Updated: August 5, 2020 @ 12:10 PM
Getty
Regina Hall has joined the cast of Hulu’s limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers” from David E. Kelley.
Hall will play Carmel, one of the titular strangers. The show, based on the book “Big Little Lies” from author Liane Moriarty, is set to premiere in 2021. Hall joins previously announced cast members Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Nicole Kidman, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving.
Ordered straight to series in May 2019, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation to nine stressed city dwellers. Kidman will star the resort’s director Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. McCarthy will play the role of Francis, one of the nine “perfect” strangers. She’ll also executive produce.
Kelley will co-write and serve as co-showrunner on the series alongside “Edge of Tomorrow” screenwriter John Henry Butterworth. Kidman and Per Saari of Kidman’s Blossom Films banner and Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories also executive produce, as will Moriarty.
The project comes from Made Up Stories, Blossom Films and Endeavor Content. It marks the third collaboration between Kidman, Kelley and producer Bruna Papandrea, who recently worked together on “Big Little Lies” and also have “The Undoing” series in the works at HBO.
Deadline was first to report the news of Hall’s casting.
The Evolution of Meghan Markle, From 'Suits' Star to Real-Life Princess (Photos)
Meghan Markle, who turned 39 on Aug. 4, was an actress before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Earlier this year, the couple stepped back from their royal duties and are now seeking to become "financially independent." Does that mean we could we see Markle back on the small screen? Check out her previous roles.
"A Lot Like Love" (2005)
Markle literally played a "hot girl" in this romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher. Markle was seated next to Kutcher's character on a plane. And that was pretty much it.
"CSI: NY" (2006)
Before Meghan landed a series regular role, she had a small bit in this crime procedural, playing a maid who cleaned up for businessmen while dressed in lingerie. Spoiler alert: She didn't commit the murder.
CBS
"Remember Me" (2010)
One of Markle's first roles was a small part in this romantic drama starring Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin.
Markle met her first husband, Trevor Engelson, when he was a producer on "Remember Me." The two divorced in 2013 after two years of marriage.
Getty Images
"Suits" (2011 - 2018): Meghan starred on this USA legal drama from its premiere as Rachel Zane, a paralegal who eventually goes to law school herself.
USA
"Horrible Bosses" (2011)
Markle had a teeny, tiny bit in this raunchy comedy, but managed to steal a scene with Jason Sudeikis, who told her she was far too cute to be a FedEx girl. "You’ve got to be an actress or a model or something," he said. Try royalty, Sudeikis.
New Line
"Castle" (2012)
Markle actually played a princess once. Well, kinda. The actress starred in an episode of this ABC drama as Sleeping Beauty, or a woman who is dressed up like her before she is almost murdered. Markle turned out to be the one who hatched the entire scheme and was killing off her friends.
ABC
"Dater’s Handbook" (2016)
Yes, Markle has even done a Hallmark channel movie. She played Cass, a successful businesswoman who had some trouble finding love. But don't worry, she did after using a dating manual, and then throwing it out entirely. Soon after wrapping this made-for-TV movie, Markle truly found love with Harry.
Hallmark
Markle told Vanity Fair that she met Prince Harry in July 2016 -- and the two first made an official joint public appearance at the Invictus Games in September 2017 in Toronto, a multi-sport event launched by Harry for wounded, injured and sick military servicepeople to compete.
Getty Images
In November 2017, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement.
Getty Images
On May 19, 2018, Markle and Prince Harry wed in a star-studded ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. She holds the title Duchess of Sussex as well as Princess Henry of Wales (Henry is Harry's real name).
Getty Images
In May 2019, Markle took on a new role: mom. The Duchess welcomed son Archie on May 9.
Getty Images
In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties and splitting time in North America. The also plan on launching a new charitable endeavor.
Getty Images
Markle was reported to have signed a voiceover deal with Disney in January, which was later confirmed when Disney+ announced that the Duchess would narrate a nature film called "Elephant" for the nascent streaming service. The documentary debuted on April 3, 2020.
Disneynature
1 of 15
Markle has played everything from a “naughty” maid on CSI to a whip-smart paralegal
Meghan Markle, who turned 39 on Aug. 4, was an actress before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Earlier this year, the couple stepped back from their royal duties and are now seeking to become "financially independent." Does that mean we could we see Markle back on the small screen? Check out her previous roles.