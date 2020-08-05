Regina Hall Joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Limited Series at Hulu

Regina Hall has joined the cast of Hulu’s limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers” from David E. Kelley.

Hall will play Carmel, one of the titular strangers. The show, based on the book “Big Little Lies” from author Liane Moriarty, is set to premiere in 2021. Hall joins previously announced cast members Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Nicole Kidman, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving.

Ordered straight to series in May 2019, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation to nine stressed city dwellers. Kidman will star the resort’s director Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. McCarthy will play the role of Francis, one of the nine “perfect” strangers. She’ll also executive produce.

Kelley will co-write and serve as co-showrunner on the series alongside “Edge of Tomorrow” screenwriter John Henry Butterworth. Kidman and Per Saari of Kidman’s Blossom Films banner and Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories also executive produce, as will Moriarty.

The project comes from Made Up Stories, Blossom Films and Endeavor Content. It marks the third collaboration between Kidman, Kelley and producer Bruna Papandrea, who recently worked together on “Big Little Lies” and also have “The Undoing” series in the works at HBO.

Deadline was first to report the news of Hall’s casting.