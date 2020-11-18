Regina King Joins Spotlight Conversation at Power Women Summit 2020

Actress and director Regina King will be the Spotlight Conversation at WrapWomen’s 2020 Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of women in media and entertainment. With the theme “Inclusion 360,” the event will take place virtually December 8-10.

King’s career continues to astonish the world of entertainment. Coming off her 2019 Academy Award-winning performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” she followed up with an Emmy Award-winning performance in HBO’s “Watchman” earlier this year. King continues her remarkable run this year with “One Night in Miami,” her directorial debut.

“One Night in Miami” is a drama set around a meeting among Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown as they discuss the responsibility of being successful Black men during the civil rights movement. Acquired by Amazon Studios, the film is based on the debut play from Kemp Powers, who has adapted it for the big screen. The film premiered to rave reviews at the 77th Annual Venice International Film Festival and the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

King will be interviewed by TheWrap’s Awards Editor Steve Pond.

The Power Women Summit, presented by the WrapWomen Foundation, is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The Summit aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s all-virtual PWS provides three days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe – to promote “Inclusion 360,” this year’s theme

Additional confirmed speakers previously announced include chair of the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality Anita Hill, actor and entrepreneur Olivia Culpo, actor and activist Jameela Jamil, TV personality and entrepreneur Whitney Port, model and entrepreneur Alexis Ren, Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price, FabFitFun co-founder and editor-in-chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens, optimism doctor Dr. Deepika Chopra along with along with actors Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”), Storm Reid (“Euphoria”), Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (“Never Have I Ever”), Alexxis Lemire (“The Half of It”), Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) and Genneya Walton(“#BlackAF”). Previously announced mentors include actors T’Nia Miller (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Ryan Michelle Bathe (“All Rise”), Garcelle Beauvais (“Coming 2 America”) and Melanie Liburd (“This is Us”).

To register for a pass: wrapwomen.com/power-women-summit For more information on WrapWomen and sponsorship, please contact sales@thewrap.com

Sponsors include Lifetime, WarnerMedia, YouTube, MGM, NBCUniversal, Starz-Lionsgate, AMC Networks, Twitter, Loeb & Loeb, Greenberg Glusker, Sony, Gem and LA Film School.