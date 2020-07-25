Regis Philbin Remembered by Kelly Ripa, Jimmy Kimmel, Maria Shriver as ‘a Legendary Figure in TV’

Five-time Emmy-winner died of natural causes Friday

| July 25, 2020 @ 1:53 PM Last Updated: July 25, 2020 @ 2:04 PM

Condolences and tributes started pouring in on Saturday, as news broke of the passing of longtime television host and five-time Emmy-winner Regis Philbin, who died of natural causes on Friday. Philbin was 88.

Philbin’s one-time co-host, Kelly Ripa, called him a mentor “We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”

The message was signed by both her and her current TV partner, Ryan Seacrest.

“Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much,” Jimmy Kimmel wrote.

“Regis was a legendary figure in TV. There was no one like him. I used to love watching him. He was always up, always genuine, always real. God bless, Regis,” Maria Shriver tweeted.

Also Read: Regis Philbin, Legendary TV Morning Show Host, Dies at 88

“Heartbroken. We will miss you regis,” “Today Show” host Hoda Kotb, wrote.

See more reactions below:

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family said in a statement on Saturday.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • notable deaths Fred Willard Little Richard Jerry Stiller Death Gallery
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
1 of 76

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS