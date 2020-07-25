Condolences and tributes started pouring in on Saturday, as news broke of the passing of longtime television host and five-time Emmy-winner Regis Philbin, who died of natural causes on Friday. Philbin was 88.

Philbin’s one-time co-host, Kelly Ripa, called him a mentor “We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”

The message was signed by both her and her current TV partner, Ryan Seacrest.

“Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much,” Jimmy Kimmel wrote.

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

“Regis was a legendary figure in TV. There was no one like him. I used to love watching him. He was always up, always genuine, always real. God bless, Regis,” Maria Shriver tweeted.

Regis was a legendary figure in TV. There was no one like him. I used to love watching him. He was always up, always genuine, always real. God bless, Regis. #ripregis #RegisPhilbin https://t.co/mJyWwT9FJ4 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 25, 2020

Also Read: Regis Philbin, Legendary TV Morning Show Host, Dies at 88

RIP Regis. You gave us all so much joy. Loved the few times we worked together. pic.twitter.com/VWt9xL3jgr — xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) July 25, 2020

“Heartbroken. We will miss you regis,” “Today Show” host Hoda Kotb, wrote.

Heartbroken. We will miss you regis ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kB8oag8BFO — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 25, 2020

See more reactions below:

Saddened to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. Condolences to his wife Joy. ???? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 25, 2020

Another highlight of my career was co-hosting with Regis on Live It was a once in a lifetime moment to sit beside the king of improv tv. He was funny and gracious and warm. Love to Joy and his family. #RIPREGIS pic.twitter.com/gDrdH4o2aY — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) July 25, 2020

This one hurts. A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen. Whether on “Live” or leading “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” he was always captivating & hilarious. #RIPRegis https://t.co/PoajN1yb3W — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 25, 2020

RIP REGIS!!! A real icon. Nothing will ever top Regis and @KathieLGifford as a morning show. Nothing! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2020

What a loss- The wonderful Regis Philbin. I met him in 1985 when I was on the “Rodney Dangerfield Young Comedians Special” and we loved each other ever since. Such a TV icon and above all, a good man. My sympathies to Joy and all of his children and friends. — bob saget (@bobsaget) July 25, 2020

Truly the end of an era ???? ???????????? ???? Regis Philbin Dies at 88 https://t.co/xDLpmRHQ2n — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 25, 2020

Rest in Peace Regis Philbin pic.twitter.com/87sbQ2hlnL — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 25, 2020

RIP Regis Philbin — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 25, 2020

It is hard to say goodbye to someone whose smile and laugh greeted us so often. Regis Philbin, thank you for bringing a sense of fun and normalcy to our lives. Rest among the heavenly hosts now. https://t.co/vZYfoApAJY — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 25, 2020

We are sad to learn about the passing of TV icon and fellow New Yorker, Regis Philbin. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIpYDgzPMc — New York Mets (@Mets) July 25, 2020

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family said in a statement on Saturday.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”