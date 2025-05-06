Reliant Talent Expands With Four New Agents Focused on Comedy, Talent and Unscripted

Nashville-based Reliant Talent Agency expanded in a big way on Monday with the hiring of 4 new agents whose work will focus on talent, unscripted television and comedy.

Scott Simpson will serve as Reliant’s Head of Talent, overseeing the company’s efforts in Talent, Comedy, Unscripted Television and more. Meanwhile Jonathan Perry will lead Reliant’s West Coast Talent alongside Katie Edwards. And Melanie Moreau will lead Reliant’s Unscripted department.

Founded in 2021 with a primary focus on concert touring, Reliant has with these hires expanded operations and has established outposts in Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and Tampa. The company will continue to be led from Nashville by President Steve Lassiter and partners Heath Baumor and Matt McGuire.

“From the formation of this agency in early 2021, we’ve always envisioned Reliant as a full-service agency alternative, prioritizing our clients’ needs in every sector. With these new hires and promotions, we are well positioned to offer best in class service to current and future clients,” the partners said in a joint statement.

Simpson previously worked at APA (now IAG) and before that was at ICM for a decade, operating in both New York and Los Angeles. In his new role he’ll be based in NYC while continuing to advocate actors, comedians and multi-hyphenates.

Perry started his career in publicity before transitioning to agent representation with stintes at Endeavor, UTA and IAG. He represents a variety of actors and unscripted TV performers.

Edwards began her career in the venerable NBC Page Program and later worked on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the show’s production and talent departments. She joined APA in 2018, serving as an agent in the company’s talent and comedy departments, based in New York.

Moreau has previously held senior roles at CMT, Complex Networks and Tacklebox Films, and will now lead Reliant’s non-scripted division

representing talent, digital creators, and production companies.




