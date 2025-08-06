Reneé Rapp Explains Why She Called Out ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ on New Album: ‘God Forbid a Girl Uses Wordplay’ | Video

Reneé Rapp has finally explained why she called out her former show “Sex Lives of College Girls” on her latest album.

While on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, host Alex Cooper dug into her new album, “Bite Me,” and specifically Rapp calling out the HBO Max comedy that she left shortly after the start of Season 3 – which would also end up being the last season.

“The lyric in your new song says, quote, ‘I took my sex life with me. Now the show ain’t f–king,” Cooper said. “Did anyone try to stop you from putting that lyric in the song?”

Rapp said nobody put the brakes on the lyrics and Cooper applauded everyone around the singer for letting her write what she wants and not worry about the rest.

“God forbid I use wordplay,” Rapp said, laughing. “God forbid a girl uses wordplay. Look, similar to all the bulls–t, what am I to do if not make music that is genuinely reflective of my life? It just is.”

Watch the full episode below:

The pair also touched on Rapp’s departure from the show. Although Cooper tried multiple ways into the conversation, Rapp played the decision to leave, and all that involved, pretty coy.

“I think that sometimes you just know,” Rapp explained. “Sometimes you just know. Also, nothing on a set is ever secret. At least it’s really hard to do that. Also, I was the last one finding out about things. I don’t really think anybody cared, to be honest. I’m sure somebody did, but I don’t care.”

She also joked that she’s signed many NDAs on the matter.

Rapp played Leighton Murray on “Sex Lives of College Girls” for two seasons on HBO Max. In the lead-up to Season 3, it was announced that she would be leaving the show and only appearing in a handful of episodes. Rapp’s character appeared in the first two episodes before deciding to transfer to a new school.

“I was excited to do this transfer story because, my first year, one of my best friends transferred, and … that’s part of college that I haven’t seen before — when someone who’s so important to this aspect of your life is just saying they’re gone,” showrunner Justin Noble told TheWrap back in November. “It’s really showing that Leighton kind of just figured college out faster than the others, and she’s ready to pursue what’s next.”

